‘Gangs of Lagos’: Producers to Issue Public Apology for Misrepresentation of Isale-Eko Culture

Wale Igbintade





The producers of the film “Gangs of Lagos” have agreed to issue an unreserved apology to the Isale-Eko Descendants’ Union, the Bajulaiye Chieftaincy Family, and the Sasore Chieftaincy Family for misrepresenting and disparaging the cultural heritage of the Eyo Masquerade, as well as misrepresenting the nature and longstanding traditions of the Isale-Eko people in the film.

This agreement is part of a court-approved settlement endorsed by Justice Idowu Alakija of the Lagos High Court, formally resolving the dispute between the Isale-Eko Descendants’ Union (Applicants) and Amazon Web Services (Defendant), along with 11 other parties.

Released in 2023, “Gangs of Lagos” is a Nigerian thriller directed and produced by Jadesola Osiberu.

The film follows three friends – Obalola, Ify, and Gift – who grow up in Isale-Eko, a neighborhood controlled by politically connected gangs. As rival factions clash, they become entangled in escalating violence.

Concerned about the film’s portrayal of their community, the Isale-Eko Descendants’ Union, alongside the Bajulaiye and Sasore Chieftaincy Families, filed suit No. LD/6903GCM/2023 against multiple parties, including the Attorney General of Lagos State, the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, and 10 others.

Among those named in the lawsuit were filmmaker Jadesola Osiberu, producer Kemi Akindoju, actors Adesegun Adetoro and Demi Olubanwo, as well as industry executives Olumide Soyombo, Bankole Wellington, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Kola Aina, Greoh Limited, and Amazon Web Services Nigeria Ltd.

As per the settlement, the film’s producers (3rd to 11th respondents) must formally acknowledge that “Gangs of Lagos” misrepresented the Eyo Masquerade and Isale-Eko traditions and issue an unreserved apology to the Isale-Eko Descendants’ Union.

Additionally, Amazon Web Services Nigeria Ltd. (12th respondent) is required to publish an official apology on its letterhead, recognizing the Applicants’ concerns regarding the film’s depiction of their heritage.

In a statement, Adeniji Kazeem (SAN), Chairman of the Isale-Eko Descendants’ Union, expressed satisfaction with the court’s ruling, commending the judiciary and the Lagos State Attorney General for facilitating the resolution.

Kazeem also called for stricter scrutiny by national and state film censors to prevent cultural misrepresentations in films released in Nigeria, whether in cinemas or on digital platforms.

He further emphasized the need for Lagos State to assert its constitutional authority over the production and censorship of films that incorporate its cultural heritage and resources.

He extended gratitude to Oba Rilwan Akiolu I (Oba of Lagos), the union’s legal team led by Supo Shasore (SAN), and the Isale-Eko community members who supported the cause.