Sterling Bank Welcomes Youngest Nobel Nominee to Inspire a Bold New Generation

Imagine being nine years old and already telling stories that move nations. By the time she was 12, she had sat across from presidents and prime ministers, asking the questions that mattered.

Today, Zuriel Oduwole, global filmmaker, education advocate, and the youngest nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, is coming to Lagos to inspire a new generation of fearless leaders.

On March 14, 2025, Sterling Bank will host the latest edition of its acclaimed Sterling Leadership Series, featuring Zuriel as the headline speaker.

Themed ‘The Audacity to Do: A Fearless Generation,’ this gathering promises to be more than just a conversation. It is a movement in the making.

Since the first edition in 2018, the Sterling Leadership Series has brought together pioneers and visionaries who are changing the world.

Past speakers include Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka; journalist, Howard French; and chess champion, Tunde Onakoya.

These sessions have sparked ideas, inspired action and transformed lives.

Zuriel’s story takes this tradition to new heights. At an age when most children are figuring out who they want to be, she was already making films that challenged perceptions and championed girls’ education across Africa.

Through her initiative, Dream Up, Speak Up, Stand Up, Zuriel has reached thousands of children, helping them believe that their voices matter.

“Zuriel embodies the fearless spirit we need right now,” says Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer at Sterling Bank. “She does not just talk about leadership. She lives it. And we are excited to bring her story to the young leaders shaping Nigeria’s future.”

The March edition of the Sterling Leadership Series is timed perfectly to celebrate Women’s History Month.

It is an opportunity to recognize women who are breaking barriers and opening doors for others.

The session will be moderated by Sheila Ojei, known for her engaging style and sharp insights.

Together, Sheila and Zuriel will lead an open and honest conversation about what it really means to lead fearlessly in today’s world.