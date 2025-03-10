  • Monday, 10th March, 2025

Ondo Community Celebrates UNIMED VC after Completion of Tenure

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The Ondo Community led by the Osemawe, His Imperial Majesty and the Paramount Ruler of Ondo Kingdom , Oba (Dr) Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, Jilo III, rolled out drums to celebrate the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo after the completion of his tenure on Saturday, 8th March, 2025.

Oba Kiladejo, who described Fatusi as a “Prince” of the Ondo Kingdom, said: “Professor Adesegun Fatusi has left indelible footprints in the sand of time with the unprecedented achievements the University recorded under his watch. History and posterity will never forget him as nobody can erase his remarkable accomplishments.”

The Governor of Ondo State,  Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, represented by his Special Adviser on Health, Professor Simidele Odimayo, corroborated the position of the Osemawe by saying that “Professor Fatusi has been exceptional and as a”Prince” of the Palace, your services will still be required even after leaving.”

Former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, the pioneer visitor of UNIMED, who established the University in 2014 said: “The university couldn’t have had a better Vice-Chancellor than Fatusi.”

 He described him as “calm and innovative. Adesegun Fatusi is one man I am ready to go to war with based on his remarkable achievements and honesty of purpose at all times.”

The event, which attracted eminent personalities from government, academia, business world, industry, faith-based institutions, among others, was a fitting way to celebrate a leader whose mark as the VC of UNIMED will remain evergreen because of his remarkable accomplishments.

