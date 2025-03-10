Ogun Govt Hails Tinubu as FG Adopts Tai Solarin University as Federal Varsity



The Ogun State Government has commended the federal government for its decision to adopt the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) as a federal institution.

Governor Dapo Abiodun in a statement by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, said the move by the federal government will bring positive transformation to the specialized institution.

Established by the Ogun State Government in 2005, TASUED holds the distinguished position as Nigeria’s first specialised university of education named after revered activist and founder of Mayflower School in Ikenne, Dr. Tai Solarin.

He highlighted the Ogun State Government’s sustained efforts in ensuring TASUED’s sustainability and growth.

Governor Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to educational advancement, emphasizing that TASUED will continue to serve as a centre of excellence in teacher education.

The federal government had officially adopted TASUED as a federal university, marking a significant milestone for Nigeria’s first specialized university of education.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the transition on Friday, following an invitation from the Ogun State Government.

The President emphasized that the decision recognizes TASUED’s crucial role in teacher education and serves as a tribute to the contributions of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Tai Solarin to Nigeria’s educational development.

He also acknowledged the intervention of the Awujale of Ijebuland, whose efforts were instrumental in preventing the university’s closure in 2012.

The transition is expected to attract increased funding, enhance infrastructure development, and elevate TASUED’s national recognition, further solidifying Ogun State’s status as a hub for academic excellence in Nigeria.

With this transition, TASUED joins Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education and Adeyemi Federal University of Education as one of only three universities of education in the country.

The adoption also aligns with the federal government’s vision to strengthen teacher training and improve educational standards nationwide as part of President Tinubu’s intense commitment to advancing Nigeria’s human capital development and increasing the quality of education which depends on several factors, including deepening high quality Teacher training.

The adoption of TASUED now brings to seven, the number of new universities of education that the federal government has added in the last few years to the previously existing ones.

These universities are: Federal University of Education, Kano, Kano State, Federal University of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State, Adeyemi University of Education, Ondo, Ondo State, Alvan Ikoku University of Education, Owerri, Imo State, Federal University of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State and the Federal University of Education, Kontagora, Niger State.