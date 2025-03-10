N’Assembly Celebrates Commonwealth Day, Pledges to Sustain Democracy, Inclusivity, Human Rights, Global Unity

The National Assembly on Monday, aligned with other member states, to commemorate the Commonwealth Day 2025, emphasizing its commitment to democracy, human rights, global peace, inclusiveness and sustainable development.

With the theme ‘Together We Thrive,’ the event highlighted Nigeria’s active role in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and its dedication to promoting youth engagement and international cooperation.

Monday was set aside for the countries formerly colonised by the British Empire, to celebrate CommonWealth Day.

The National Assembly of Nigeria took the advantage to enlighten about 60 students, drawn from various secondary schools in Nigeria, on the workings of Commonwealth nations, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and other Commonwealth groups; especially as it relates to youth inclusiveness in governance.

Delivering a keynote address, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the shared values of the 56-member Commonwealth Nations.

“The National Assembly remains dedicated to strengthening democracy by supporting policies that promote social and economic inclusion, human rights and environmental sustainability. We will continue to engage in Commonwealth parliamentary dialogue to share best practices and learn from other nations to enhance our governance,” said the Chairman, House Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affair, Hon. Mark Esset, who represented the Speaker.

The Speaker emphasised Nigeria’s long-standing involvement in the CPA, recalling that the country hosted the 56th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Abuja in 2006.

He noted that Nigeria continues to be an active participant in Commonwealth affairs, with prominent representatives such as Hon. Tolu Sadipe serving as the West Africa Regional Representative and Hon. Mark Esset acting as the Branch Representative.

He also lauded Hon. Zainab Gimba for the successful completion of her tenure as Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP).

The Speaker reiterated the National Assembly’s support for recognizing the CPA as an international organization rather than merely a UK-registered charity, pointing out that a corresponding bill has already passed in the UK House of Commons.

Furthermore, he expressed concerns about political instability in various parts of Africa, particularly the resurgence of military rule and the displacement of citizens due to conflict.

He advocated a stronger Commonwealth cooperation in upholding democratic principles and human rights.

The Speaker urged the House Committee on Youth Affairs and the Directorate of Inter-Parliamentary Affairs to create a framework for mentoring young people who participate in such events, encouraging their engagement in legislative activities.

“Our young people are the future of our democracy. We must not only educate them on governance but also empower them through mentorship initiatives like the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI),” he stressed.

On his part, Mr. B.A. Yero, Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, representing the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Kamoru Ogunlana, highlighted the importance of the Commonwealth Day celebration.

“The theme ‘Together We Thrive’ reminds us that despite differences in geography, culture and history, we share common aspirations for justice, equality and progress. Addressing challenges such as climate change, insecurity and economic instability requires collaboration,” he stated.

The CNA urged the youth to embrace teamwork and innovation, emphasizing that they are agents of positive change in Nigeria and throughout the Commonwealth.

In observance of this event, the Secretary of the Directorate of Inter-Parliamentary Relations and Protocol, Elder Godwin Okon Ekpenyong, delivered the King’s Commonwealth Day Message for 2025, which was originally published on March 9.

The message reflected on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, honouring the 1.5 million Commonwealth soldiers who fought for global peace.

The King underscored the importance of international cooperation in promoting peace, human rights and environmental sustainability.

“In these uncertain times, the Commonwealth remains a unique platform where nations—large and small, young and old—come together as one family. Our greatest strength lies in our unity and shared responsibility for a better future,” the message read.