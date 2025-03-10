Fubara Obeys S’Court Order, Invites 27 Rivers Lawmakers for Reconciliation Meet

*Ex-chairmen of Ijaw LGAs flay threats to unleash violence in state

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The political crisis in Rivers State may be thawing gradually as Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has invited the embattled 27 members of the State House of Assembly for discussion, by way of putting the interest of the state first.

In a letter by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr.Tammy Danagogo, addressed to the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, he stated that the governor’s action was in obedience to the recent Supreme Court judgment on the political crisis in the state.

The Supreme Court, had last Monday, stopped the Central Bank of Nigeria and the accountant general of the federation from releasing any funds from the federation account to Rivers state until an appropriation law was made by the Rivers State assembly.

The apex court also ordered that Martins Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers should resume unhindered sittings immediately.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, who delivered the lead judgment held that Fubara, had no justification for distorting the affairs of the assembly.



The Supreme Court, also voided the Rivers State local government elections held on October 5, 2024, upholding the judgment of the federal high court in Abuja, which barred the Independent National Electoral Commission from releasing the voters’ register to the Rivers state’s electoral for the conduct of local government polls.

Justice Jamilu Tukur, while delivering judgment, last week, agreed with the All Progressives Congress (APC) that relevant laws and conditions governing the conduct of the election were not complied with.

Following the judgements, the assembly issued a 48-hours ultimatum to the governor to represent the 2025 appropriation bill.



Responding, Fubara assured that he would implement the Supreme Court judgment without reservation.

Thus, in keeping to his words, the governor first ordered the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) to take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by RSIEC.

Fubara said though he disagreed with the judgment, he was bound to obey the orders made because he ran a law-abiding government.

He, however, stressed that his administration would take necessary action on the judgment only after his legal team had received and analysed the implications.



The governor is said to have received the certified true copy of the apex court judgement, and on Friday, through his SSG, invited the lawmakers to chat a way forward for the state.

The letter stated that the invitation was in furtherance of the governor’s promise, noting that he had received the Supreme Court judgment.

Danagogo stated that the meeting would discuss, “Provision of a befitting space for the Assembly’s sittings; Payment of all outstanding remuneration or allowances of the Honourable members; Presentation of Budget and sundry matters and any other matters as may be necessary, to chart the way forward in the best interest of the state.”

Noting that the meeting would be held today, March 10, 2025, at the office of the governor in Port Harcourt, the letter thanked the Speaker, adding that, “We look forward to your kind attendance with a view to charting the way forward in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.”

Meanwhile, reacting to recent threat by some members of Ijaw ethnic group over the suspected impeachment of Fubara, former chairmen of Ijaw-dominated local government areas in Rivers have condemned what they referred to as empty threats by non-state actors to unleash violence in Rivers.



The former chairmen condemned the threat to hit oil production in the state if there was any attempt to impeach Fubara, following the Supreme Court judgement.

Former campaign coordinators for Fubara in their various local government areas had called on the police, the Department of State Security (DSS) and other security agencies to enforce the judgement of the Supreme Court.

The former members of the Association of Local Government Nigeria (ALGON) said Fubara failed to take the opportunity offered him by the Presidential intervention to end the crisis.

The Ijaw leaders, who said they remained the substantive chairmen of their local government areas following their aborted tenure extension, said they heaved a sigh of relief that the Supreme Court had ended the crisis.



“Unfortunately, our attention was drawn to both subtle and frontal threats to the government, instigated by some individuals and organisations, who ostensibly are beneficiaries of the crises.

“It’s even worse that they use the Ijaw identity to fuel the embers of violence and intimidation of the federal government. In this category, are organisations such as the Ijaw National Congress and some renegades of the Ijaw Youth Council.

“As a matter of fact, these organisations stated publicly that the Ijaws will resort to violence against critical national oil Infrastructure if Governor Fubara is impeached. This implies that this pro-Ijaw ethnic organisations have not read the Supreme Court Judgement they so condemn.”

Those, who endorsed the position were Daniel O. Daniel, Abua/Odual; Dr Rowland C. Sekibo, Akuku Toru; Dr Erastus C. Awortu, Andoni; Onengiye George, Asari Toru; Michael John Williams, Degema; Chief Vincent Nemioboka, Ogu Bolo; Akuro Tobin, Okrika; Tamunotonye Douglas, Vice-Chairman Port Harcourt City and Ubile Jack, Vice-Chairman Ahoada West.

“We stringently condemn those empty threats and urge the federal government and Nigerians to disregard such comments which project the Ijaws in a bad light.



“Moreso, it is a fact that these threats attack the sensitivity of people from other ethnic groups in Rivers State who also voted for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“We have also seen videos and press statements of supposed stakeholders including Prof. Benjamin Okaba, Alhaji Mujaheed Asari Dokubo threaten the energy security of the Nigerian State, if attempts at implementation of the judgement leads to the impeachment of the governor,” they said.

Why flaying the threats and outbursts, the Ijaw leaders queried: “Did the Judgement call for impeachment of the Governor? The simple answer is no.

“Where were these persons who claim to be fighting the so-called Ijaw-fight, when the governor truncated the tenure and seized the allocation of the LGA’s including those of us who are fellow Ijaws?”