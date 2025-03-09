Fear Grips Meranda Loyalists in Lagos Assembly

Obasa is back! The once-ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly has returned in what can only be described as a political thriller. Just weeks ago, he was cast out in dramatic fashion, replaced by Mojisola Meranda. Now, in a twist worthy of a Nollywood blockbuster, he has reclaimed his seat, leaving Meranda’s loyalists staring at an uncertain future.

For 49 days, Meranda and her supporters savoured their victory, thinking they had turned a page in the Assembly’s history. But power is a fickle mistress, and Obasa’s return has shattered their illusions.

The hand of the All Progressives Congress (APC) elders loomed large over this reversal. The lawmakers may have removed him with a two-thirds majority, but their party’s godfathers had the final say. Any dreams of independence within the assembly have been swiftly crushed.

The so-called reconciliation meeting after Obasa’s return was little more than theatre, according to some. Lawmakers who had opposed Obasa sat through the session with forced smiles, their discontent barely concealed. The man they ousted strolled in late—critics say it is an unsubtle reminder of who now controls the clock.

Obasa’s next move will be crucial. Analysts believe that his reinstatement alone is not enough—he must now consolidate his grip on power. Reports suggest he is already working to reinstate Olalekan Onafeko as Clerk, a move that could deepen divisions. Meanwhile, the lawsuit against the Assembly lingers, a ticking time bomb that could disrupt the fragile truce.

For Meranda’s loyalists, the writing is on the wall. Some may attempt to mend fences, but others will find themselves sidelined or worse. The Speaker’s return is not just about reclaiming a position; it could quickly become about reasserting dominance.

As the dust settles, it is clear that credits cannot start rolling yet. The story has not ended. The Assembly may have returned to its former leadership, but the scars of this battle remain fresh. For those who once celebrated Obasa’s fall, the future cannot be more uncertain.