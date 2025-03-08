Kaduna Bus Rapid Transit  To Commence Operations Soon, Says KADSTRA Boss

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Director General, Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA), Inuwa Ibrahim, has said that the Kaduna Bus Rapid Transit Project (KBRT) will soon commence operations to ease transportation.

Addressing a press conference yesterday at the NUJ press Centre, Kaduna, Ibrahim said, Governor Uba Sani is committed to modernising urban transport.

He said as a significant milestone in the transformation of the transport system in the state, the KBRT project is very dear to the governor in his efforts to modernise public transportation and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.

Ibrahim said, “Kaduna has faced transportation challenges, including congestion, unregulated commercial transport operations, and inefficiencies that affect the movement of people and goods.

“Recognising the need for a structured and sustainable urban transport system, the KBRT Project was conceived

to bring order, safety, and reliability to public transit.”

According to him, the “transformative project will introduce a 24-km dedicated transit corridor from Kawo bridge to Sabon Tasha, with well-structured bus stations and shelters strategically placed along the route.”

He added that the KBRT is more than just an infrastructural development as it represents a shift towards a modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation system that will enhance mobility, stimulate economic growth, and create job opportunities for Kaduna residents.

Ibrahim said further that the project would not have been possible without the unwavering support and decisive leadership of Governor Sani.

“After years of planning and delays, the KBRT project faced the risk of further postponement. However, His Excellency intervened with bold financial commitments to ensure its actualisation.

“In 2023, Governor Sani directed the release of N97 million as counterpart funding, a crucial move that revived the implementation of the project.”

“Understanding the strategic importance of a well-functioning transport system, he further allocated N699 million in the 2024 budget to accelerate the execution of KBRT,” Ibrahim said.

He said the governor has made a budgetary provision of N50 billion in the 2025 budget with N5 billion set aside as part of counterpart funding.

Ibrahim said further that the Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA), in partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD), is kickstarting the implementation of the Project.

He noted that AFD plays a significant role globally in supporting sustainable development projects such as the KBRT, reinforcing its commitment to fostering urban growth, economic stability, and climate-friendly transportation systems worldwide.

“As the financier of this project, AFD has provided crucial support to ensure its success,” he added.

He said Kaduna residents should expect to see visible progress, with the construction of transit corridors and the installation of necessary infrastructure.