Women Affairs Minister Flays Sexual Harassment Allegations In Senate 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

* Seeks resolution of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Hajia Imaan Suleiman, has flayed the sexual harassment allegations in the Senate, describing it as “unfortunate”, while stressing that such incidents should never happen in the National Assembly.

She pledged to engage with the Senate immediately to broker peace and work towards an amicable resolution of the issue.

Speaking Friday at a news briefing at the State House, Abuja, Suleiman also emphasized the need to sensitize women in politics, encouraging greater collaboration with their male counterparts. 

The minister stressed that Nigeria must accelerate efforts to increase women’s representation in governance and ensure they have a seat at the table.

Her reaction was sequel to the suspension on Thursday of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged rules violations. 

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment, was sanctioned by the upper chamber, reducing the number of female senators to just three out of 109 members.

The minister pledged to engage with the Senate to seek an amicable resolution to the matter, emphasizing the need for cooperation between male and female lawmakers. 

Details later…

