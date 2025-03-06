Minister of Interior Unveils Reforms to Transform Nigeria’s Security, Economy

Mary Nnah

In a landmark meeting with stakeholders in Lagos, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s immigration and interior affairs, aimed at streamlining processes, enhancing security, and fostering economic growth.

The minister’s declaration was made during a high-stakes meeting with stakeholders yesterday, at the NECA House in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The minister revealed that the government is set to introduce a contactless passport application system, allowing Nigerians to apply for passports online without needing physical presence. This move is expected to significantly reduce processing time and increase efficiency.

According to him, “We are committed to making life easier for Nigerians and foreigners alike. The contactless passport application system is just one of the many reforms we are introducing to streamline our processes and enhance our services”, Tunji-Ojo said.

Additionally, the ministry has introduced an e-gate solution at Nigerian airports, facilitating seamless entry and exit for travelers.

This innovation is expected to eliminate the need for manual processing, reducing congestion and wait times.

The government is also automating the expatriate quota process, making it easier for businesses to apply for and obtain quotas. This move is expected to promote foreign investment and economic growth.

Furthermore, the minister announced plans to simplify the visa application process, reducing the waiting period for foreigners seeking to enter Nigeria.

“We want to make Nigeria an attractive destination for investors and tourists alike. By streamlining our visa application process, we are sending a clear message that we are open for business and ready to welcome the world,” Tunji-Ojo emphasised.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to working with stakeholders, ensuring that their inputs and concerns are taken into account.

“We are committed to listening to the concerns of our stakeholders and working together to achieve our goals. We believe that by working together, we can achieve great things and make Nigeria a better place for all,” Tunji-Ojo said.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, praised the government’s efforts, stating that the reforms will have a positive impact on organised businesses and the economy as a whole.

“We commend the minister and the government for taking bold steps to reform our immigration and interior affairs. These reforms will go a long way in promoting economic growth, enhancing security, and making life easier for Nigerians and foreigners alike,” Oyerinde said.

Oyerinde also emphasised the importance of collaboration between the government and stakeholders in achieving the desired outcomes.

“We must work together to ensure that these reforms are successful,” Mr. Oyerinde stressed, adding that: “As stakeholders, we must provide our inputs, suggestions, and support to the government to ensure that these reforms are implemented effectively.”

This development is expected to have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economy, security, and international relations. As the government continues to push for reforms, Nigerians and foreign investors alike eagerly await the positive impact these changes will bring.