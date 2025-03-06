Group Expresses Concern over Akpabio-Natasha Saga

The Bloggers and Vloggers, Content Creators Association in Nigeria (BAVCCA) has expressed concern over the recent sexual harassment allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Specifically, BAVCCA is worried about the growing trend of media sensationalism and trial by public opinion on sensitive issues without proper legal backing.

Addressing reporters at a press conference Thursday, Tabuko Kennedy, the group’s National Spokesperson with over 200 content creators, noted that Akpoti-Uduaghan has a history of making similar allegations against prominent figures without providing substantial evidence or taking legal action.

Kennedy questioned the motives and credibility of Akpoti-Uduaghan, asking why she had chosen to sue Akpabio’s aide instead of pursuing a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The association condemned the use of media trials to tarnish reputations, even as it called for responsible reporting and respect for the legal process.

It urged the lawmaker to either take her claims to court or cease making allegations.

He said: “As stakeholders in the media and digital space, we believe that sexual harassment is a serious issue that should never be trivialised—but it should also never be weaponised for personal or political gain. The Nigerian Senate is a dignified institution and should not be dragged into unnecessary controversy over personal grievances.

“While we strongly support justice for all victims of harassment, we condemn the continuous media trials and the deliberate harassment of Senate President Akpabio. Accusations must be backed by credible evidence and pursued through the courts, not social media campaigns.

“We call on all bloggers, vloggers, and media houses to be responsible in reporting on this matter. Let us not allow unverified allegations to destroy reputations without concrete proof. As a professional media body, we refuse to be tools for smear campaigns, and we urge all Nigerians to demand facts over fiction.

“Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan must either take her claims to court and present concrete evidence or cease this relentless pattern of media accusations. The integrity of our democracy and public institutions must be protected from politically motivated distractions.”