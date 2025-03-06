Folay Unveils Locally Sourced Cereal Range, Boosts Agro-industrial Growth

In a significant move to bolster Nigeria’s agricultural value chain, Folay Industries FZE has introduced a range of cereals and snacks produced entirely from locally sourced raw materials.

The company, located in the Lekki Free Zone, Lagos, is leveraging Nigeria’s agricultural wealth to produce finished goods that meet international standards while promoting food security and economic growth. In a statement at the weekend, the Managing Director of Folay Industries, Yele Oladunni, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s agro-industrial landscape through innovation and sustainability. He said, “We are proud to introduce products under the flagship Pocco brand, which reflect the potential of Nigeria’s agricultural sector and demonstrate our ability to compete globally.”

Oladunni explained that the company sources all raw materials locally, working closely with Nigerian farmers to ensure high-quality inputs while empowering rural communities. “At Folay Industries, we are creating value that benefits everyone along the supply chain, from the farmer in the field to the family at the breakfast table,” he said.

The company’s production facility, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, allows for rigorous quality control and ensures that consumers have access to nutritious, safe, and affordable food options. Oladunni noted that the products are designed to appeal to health-conscious consumers while offering competitive alternatives to imported brands.