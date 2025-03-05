JR Farms, France Set to Train 7 Nigerian Agribusiness Leaders on Value Chain Devt

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

No fewer than seven Nigerian agribusiness entrepreneurs are set to begin a two-week high-level training on agribusiness value chain development and expansion in Paris, France.

The training will cover key areas of agribusiness, including livestock management, value chain optimisation, winery, crop production, food processing, food safety, farm waste management, product packaging, and marketing strategies.

Tagged ‘Agric-Tech & Food Business for Africa’, the training programme is a product of the partnership between Nigerian agribusiness firm, JR Farms, and the French government, which was signed in 2023, with the support of Ms. Sonia Darracq, agriculture attaché at the French Embassy, Abuja.

A statement issued on Monday by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of JR Farms, Mr. Olawale Rotimi-Opeyemi, said that the participants were part of the second cohort of the programme and will undergo hands-on training across three leading training institutes in France.

According to him, the programme seeks to equip African agribusiness owners with industrial networking opportunities, exposure to global best practices, and access to key stakeholders in international business circles.

“Over the two-week period, participants will visit world-class agribusiness firms in France, engage with industry experts, policymakers, and investors, gaining insights into innovative farming techniques, sustainable agricultural solutions, and global market opportunities,” Olawale added.

According to him, the initiative seeks to enhance the capacity of the participants to scale their businesses, improve productivity, and income and contribute to food security and economic growth in Nigeria.

“This programme will further strengthen partnerships between Africa, especially Nigeria and France while empowering emerging entrepreneurs with the tools to build competitive and sustainable agribusiness enterprises,” he maintained.

The statement further quoted the programme’s coordinator, Rachid Benlafquih as saying that the “training presents a fantastic opportunity for African entrepreneurs to live a unique experience of discovering the know-how of French agriculture”.

Benlafquih, who is an official of the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, noted that the programme would expose participants to the French system of agricultural training, bridge knowledge gap and foster innovation.

“It also involves the participants visiting companies in several sectors of the agri-food industry in France and consequently developing a network of professional actors in order to identify real opportunities on site for doing business,” he stated.

The first cohort of the training programme took place in February 2024 with six Nigerian agribusiness entrepreneurs participating.