Ogonis Laud Tinubu, Continue Dialogue for Resumption of Oil Exploration

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As the dialogue of the Ogoni people ahead of the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland, Rivers State, continues the ethnic group has commended President Bola Tinubu for initiating the peaceful move.

The Ogonis Dialogue Committee (ODC) at a town hall meeting in Tail Local Government Area applauded President Tinubu for his visionary initiative in engaging in dialogue with the Ogoni people ahead of planned resumption of oil exploration.

The Co-chairman of the ODC, Archbishop Ignatius Kattey, who made the commendation stressed that the step taken by Tinubu marked a crucial turning point in quest by the people of Ogoni for understanding, reconciliation and progress.

He described the establishment of the Federal University of Environment and Technology as a significant achievement of the Ogoni ethnic nationality.

He said: “I would like to begin by expressing our heartfelt gratitude to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his visionary initiative in engaging in dialogue with the Ogoni people. This step marks a crucial turning point in our quest for understanding, reconciliation, and progress.

“I also extend my sincere appreciation to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, for his diligent facilitation of this dialogue process. Your commitment has been instrumental in fostering an environment where our voices can be heard and our concerns addressed.

“Today, we gather not only to discuss our aspirations but also to celebrate a significant achievement for the Ogoni people, which is the establishment of the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Tai LGA.”

Kattey noted that the institution is one of the key confidence-building measures requested by the Ogoni delegation on a meeting with the president in Abuja, adding that the university has the potential to unlock vast economic opportunities for the Ogoni people.

According to him, “It stands as a beacon of hope and progress, and I congratulate every one of you for your support and peaceful disposition during this dialogue process. Your patience and commitment to a constructive dialogue have made this milestone possible.”

The ODC co-chairman thanked the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for handing over a campus of the state university to the federal government for the take-off of the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoniland.

Kattey said: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, once again for the recent handover of the Kira campus of the Rivers State University to the federal government for the kickoff of the Federal University of Environment and Technology.

“This act is a clear demonstration of His Excellency’s love for the Ogoni people and his unwavering commitment to the ongoing dialogue process. It is through such actions that we see tangible support for our aspirations, and we are deeply appreciative of this gesture.”

In his remarks, the Senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district, Barry Mpigi, said the newly approved university would operate from two campuses in Kira-Tai and Koroma-Tai communities.

Mpigi, who noted that the Tai people are not opposed to the resumption of oil activities in the area, stressed the importance of collaboration between the would be operator of the oil facilities and the communities for smooth operations.

“The Tai people are not opposed to oil resumption, but we want to see how it will be implemented. This is why we have submitted our memorandum to you. If the would be operator listens to the terms of the Tai people, we can work together,” the senator said.

Mpigi also thanked the federal government for assenting to the establishment of the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Tai LGA, promising that the university will operate smoothly.