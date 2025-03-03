  • Monday, 3rd March, 2025

Egbe: I Am Honoured Nominated for Newstap/SWAN Five Star Sports Award

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facilities Construction Ltd, Ebi Egbe has said that  he’s highly honoured to be nominated as one of the receipients of the forthcoming maiden Newstap SWAN Five Star Sports Award.

He stated this when he received his letter of nomination from the Editor of Newstap Communications and South West Secretary General of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

According to him, the  recognition is an indication that Nigerians value what his  company is doing noting that they’ll never compromise standards but will be moving with technological innovations.

“It’s  always nice to be recognized. At Monimichelle Limited, we’ve been doing our best to make sure we bring  in the best  for sporting infrastructure not just in Nigeria, but the entire  African continent. So I’m excited to be receiving this award from Newstap  Communications and SWAN

” I also want to say that what this award shows is  that the world is following our good track record. And this have really propelled us to continue doing what  we’re doing. So I want to  appreciate the organisers of this award for finding me worthy to be honoured.

He also assured Nigerians that his company will continue to provide the best services which is in tune with the latest technology.

” At Monimichelle, we don’t like to sit at the back seat.  Even though we are an African company servicing African market, we’re following technology as it’s revolving in the world because technology  changes everyday in the sports industry and we always  make sure we give our clients the best of services and will continue to do so”, he concluded.

Other receipients of the Five Star Sports Award  includes, the Executive Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, GTI Assets Management and Trust Limited, a company that has turned around the nation’s premier league, the NPFL, President of Remo Stars, Kunle Soname and  Chairman of Benue State Football Association who is also the only founder of two women clubs in Nigeria – Naija Ratels and Benue Queens, Barrister Paul Edeh.

The event comes up on Friday, March 7, 2025 at the Bamboo Hall of the prestigious Eko Club, off Bode Thomas Street Surulere,  Lagos.

