Who will Settle the Animosity Between Betty Akeredolu and Governor Aiyedatiwa?

In the storm that follows, power, grief, and ambition rarely mix well. Betty Akeredolu, the widow of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has taken up a new battle—this time, against his successor, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. From fiery statements to social media outbursts, she seems determined to keep Aiyedatiwa in check, but at what cost?

Her grievances appear rooted in legacy—she insists that her husband’s name must not be erased. Reacting to the inauguration of Ondo Investment House and new fire trucks by Governor Aiyedatiwa, she accused the latter of delaying the distribution of the trucks, calling it a callous act meant to score cheap political points.

Analysts believe that Betty’s anger is personal. After all, she has often ridiculed the governor, dismissing his administration as “rudderless.” Her contempt was clear when she questioned the return of a finance commissioner once removed by her late husband. Thus, putting her actions together, the message is unmistakable: decisions made under Akeredolu should remain untouched, even in his absence.

But power does not operate on sentiment. Aiyedatiwa, now firmly in the driver’s seat, has to govern without seeking permission from a former First Lady. Betty, however, refuses to accept this reality. Her accusations have grown wilder—she sees every move as a conspiracy to erase Akeredolu’s name, even as the state organises a memorial in his honour. Ironically, the same event she condemned as political theatre is one that should have preserved the very legacy she claims to protect.

Yorubas say that an elder who refuses to act with wisdom is merely an old child. Betty’s relentless attacks on Aiyedatiwa have gone beyond political disagreement—they have become the angry echoes of a woman who refuses to let go. There is a line between defending a legacy and clinging to the past. She has long since crossed it.

At this point, the question is not whether Aiyedatiwa will respond—he has wisely chosen silence. The real question is: who will convince Betty to put down her sword? If she is truly fighting for Akeredolu’s memory, then perhaps she should consider an approach that commands respect rather than fuels unnecessary chaos.