APC Wins Big as Uba Sani Unites Kaduna

Ahmed Ibrahim Yusuf

For savvy watchers of events in Kaduna State and the country at large, it was unmistakably a political show of force of some sort on Saturday, February 15, 2025. No, Governor Uba Sani did not set out to campaign or canvass for votes, at least not yet. It was just the grand finale of series of stakeholders’ meetings of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) across the three Senatorial Zones of Kaduna State.

Reputed for his inclusive, participatory and open governance style, Governor Sani had earlier held well-attended stakeholders’ meetings in both Kaduna North Senatorial District (Zone 1) and Kaduna South Senatorial District (Zone 3). The final interface and rally were reserved for Kaduna Central Senatorial District (Zone 2). At this grand finale, the strength and dominance of the APC in Kaduna State, under the leadership of Governor Sani, were in full display at the sprawling Murtala Square – the event’s venue. The rally actually triggered a political earthquake of immense proportion.

More than anything else, the colourful grand finale of the Kaduna State’s APC Stakeholders’ meeting and rally at the Murtala Square, was a befitting applause and endorsement of the pro-people, transformational and inclusive leadership of Senator Uba Sani in his nearly two years in the saddle as the Governor of Kaduna State.

For once, at least in contemporary times, overwhelming majority of indigenes and residents of Kaduna State have become ‘party blind.’ Across the three Senatorial Zones, the people are united by the imperative and the urgency of supporting Governor Sani to deepen the peace, safety and security that now reign in the state. They are also united in their support for the governor’s transformative agenda especially in the hitherto forgotten and underserved rural areas of the State. Under Governor Uba Sani, the people of Kaduna State are shunning petty divisiveness in favour of an inclusive governance that has engendered rapid development of the state in practically all facets.

So, it was not much of a surprise when political big wigs in the state from other parties who defected to the APC, formally stepped out at Murtala Square to be received at the grand rally. The carnival-like event afforded Governor Sani another opportunity to highlight the giant strides of his administration so far, in the critical areas of rural transformation, infrastructural development, human capital development, and security. Stakeholders took turns to commend the governor for the milestones recorded in these areas and more. They pledged to step up support for the administration as it revs up developmental efforts across the state.

At the rally, several notable political leaders from other parties formally announced their decision to pitch their political tent in the APC under Governor Sani. Some of the renowned political leaders who announced their switch to the APC alongside their followers included a former Governor of the State, Dr. Mukhtar Ramalan Yero. Also received into the APC were serving and former members of the National and State Assembly respectively, including; Senator Suleiman Usman Hunkuyi; Senator Dajuma Tela la’ah; Senator Shehu Sani; Alh. Abubakar Mustapha; Alh. Jafaru Kurmin Kogi; Hon. Donatus K Mathew; Hon. Amos Gwamna Magaji; Hon. Henry Marah Zachariah; Hon. Samuel Kozah Kambai; Hon. Emmanuel Kantiok; Hon. Muh’d Sani Shaaban; Amb. Sule Buba; Hon. Yakubu Umar Barde; Prof. Mato Dogara; Hon. Engr. Micheal Auta; Engr. Joseph Almajiri Ciroma; Bashir Idris Zangon Aya; Muhammad Mahmud Aliyu; Hon. Usman Baba; Engr Seth Bakut; Hon. Ben Kure; Hon. Aminu Sabo Anchau; Mariah Laka Madami; Nuhu Dogo Makama; Bashir Idris Zangon Aya; Alh. Tajjani Musa; Hon. Sa’adu Idris; Yusuf Abubakar Maikwari; Hon. Mikiaih Markus Tokwak; Hon. Jacob Dakare; Prof. Auta Kato; Hon. Victoria Jatau; Hon. Ado Dogo Audu; Hon. Simon Mathia; Hon. Paul Wani, to name but just a few. In fact, it was announced at the rally that these bigwigs were crossing to the APC with over 200,000 of their supporters.

At the remarkable rally, the decampees were unequivocal that their decision to join the APC was because of Governor Sani’s administration’s inclusive and people-centred policies and programmes, as well as the internal democracy within the APC in Kaduna State. They committed themselves to intensive and extensive mobilization of more members for the ruling party and rendering of all necessary support to ensure the success of the Uba Sani administration. The political bigwigs also lauded Governor Sani’s very cordial working ties with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and also pledged their unalloyed support for the President.

At the memorable event, an elated Governor Sani thanked the decampees, party stakeholders as well as all citizens of the state who turned out in their thousands for the Stakeholders Meeting and Grand Rally. He assured the decampees of his support and that of his administration to ensure their smooth integration into the APC. While expressing his gratitude to party faithfuls for their steadfastness and loyalty, Gov. Sani urged them to remain committed to the ideals of the party.

“In the 2027 election, the electorate will vote for APC in all the elections, from top to bottom. At the top, our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be elected. At the state level, the party will be voted for at the gubernatorial, National and State Assembly elections, by the grace of God,” Governor Sani confidently assured.

To underscore his often held position that his administration will continue to work round-the- clock, for all persons in Kaduna irrespective of political or other affiliations, barely hours after the mammoth political rally, Governor Uba Sani held another mega event – this time, pursuant to his administration’s determination to make Kaduna State not only self-sufficient in food production, but the food basket of the nation, the governor performed the official launch of the Dry Season Agricultural Empowerment Programme at the same venue – Murtala Square, Kaduna. The event, which was witnessed by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, marked another bold step in the governor’s commitment to transforming agriculture and ensuring that farming is not just a seasonal activity but a sustainable, year-round enterprise.

Indeed, the Uba Sani administration is not just prioritising Agriculture; Agriculture is at the center of Kaduna State’s Development Agenda. In the 2025 Budget, the administration allocated 10% of the total budget to the agricultural sector. As a subnational this is hugely significant – reaching the Malabo target of investing 10% of national budgets in agriculture set by African Heads of State and Government in Equatorial Guinea in June 2014.

Under the Dry Season Agricultural Empowerment Programme, the Kaduna State Government is currently distributing 100,000 bags of fertilizers — both NPK and Urea — to enhance soil fertility and boost yields. “We have also procured 500 power tillers to assist smallholder farmers in land preparation, 2,000 knapsack sprayers for effective pest and disease control, and 10,000 water pumps, most of which are solar-powered to support irrigation and ensure uninterrupted farming during the dry season. Alongside these, we are providing high-quality seeds and agrochemicals to improve productivity across the state,” Governor Sani announced at the event.

During this phase of the intervention, the Uba Sani administration will be distributing 100 residue crushers and 50 fodder choppers to various beneficiaries, including livestock markets, cooperative groups in the livestock sector, and 19 sedentary pastoralist communities across the state. These essential tools, the governor said, would assist in processing agricultural residues into livestock feed and improving fodder availability, ultimately increasing productivity and ensuring better nutrition for animals.

“By equipping these groups, we are reducing dependency on expensive commercial feed and promoting self-sufficiency among livestock farmers. As part of our broader agenda to enhance rural livelihoods and foster peace, we have provided these communities with solar-powered boreholes equipped with drinking troughs for livestock. This intervention guarantees year-round access to clean water, improving livestock health and reducing the need for migration in search of water sources. Additionally, demonstration fields for pasture production have been established to train farmers on best practices for sustainable fodder cultivation, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality pasture for their animals,” the governor said.

“As a state, we have made tremendous progress in rebuilding trust, forging understanding, peacebuilding and conflict transformation. We have restored peace and security to conflict – challenged areas like Birnin Gwari and Giwa Local Governments. Farmers can now conveniently access their farms. Commercial activities are back in full swing. It is however a work in progress. We shall not rest until peace and security are restored to every community in our dear State,” the enigmatic Governor of Kaduna State enthused. These are truly good times for Kaduna State and a huge plus for the ruling APC at both state and national levels.

•Yusuf writes from Barnawa, Kaduna