183,528 Employers, 7,616,476 Employees Now Registered with NSITF 

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) said it currently has 183,528 employers and 7,616,476 employees registered under the scheme.

As part of efforts to meet the rising expectations of beneficiaries of the Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS), the Fund said that it processed 22,350 claims in 2024 and ensured that beneficiaries got timely support .



In the same vein, the Fund expressed strong determination to surmount the dynamic socio-economic landscape and stringent regulatory frameworks that would impede on its mandate to deliver social protection services to Nigerians.



Speaking at the opening of the Management Performance Review of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), held Wednesday, at NECA House in Ikeja, Lagos, the Managing Director of the Fund, Oluwaseun Faleye, disclosed that the organisation has started the process of leveraging technology to facilitate its registration process with the intention of improving transparency and trust.



According to him, this has become necessary in order to forge collaborative partnerships with agencies that are able to facilitate the delivery of its mandate, including amplifying awareness and compliance among employers and employees to deepen adoption of the ECS..

Faleye said the review session is, therefore, an opportunity to critically assess their performance, celebrate what works, and address what does not.



He said, “As custodians of the employees’ compensation scheme, our mandate is clear and it is to provide timely compensation and support to employees affected by workplace injuries, disabilities, diseases, or fatalities. This scheme is not just about financial redress, it is a lifeline that upholds dignity, fosters safer workplaces, and strengthens Nigeria’s social security architecture.”

“We have expanded our outreach to 13 regions and created five new branches across the country bringing the total numbers of branches to 62.



“The Fund now covers 183,528 employers and 7,616,476 employees. We have conducted 3,250 health and safety audits and 808 investigations and 2,035 awareness initiatives and 248 follow-up audits.”

Earlier in her address, the Executive Director Operations, NSITF, Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, said the MPR is a crucial exercise aimed at assessing the Fund’s performance in the 2024 financial year and setting a clear strategic course for 2025.

In her words, “This event is of utmost importance as it provides a platform for us to critically evaluate our achievements, identify areas for improvement, and implement strategies that will fast-track growth and enhance service delivery.”