Two Officers Killed as Police Foil Kidnapping Attempt in Plateau

Gunmen abduct four female university students in Benue

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Two police officers, Fatoyo Femi and Insp. Dafur Dashit, attached to Force Investigation Department, Abuja (IRT) on special duty in Jos, Plateau State, were last Tuesday killed as they battled to foil kidnapping attempt at Rayfield in Jos.

Disclosing this in a statement, Plateau State Police Command added that it has arrested four suspects in connection with the incident, lamenting that the officers lost their lives during the exchange of gunfire with the suspected kidnappers.

However, four female students of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University in Makurdi, Benue State, were yesterday abducted outside the university campus by suspected gunmen.

A statement signed by the spokesman of the state Command, Alfred Alabo, read: “Plateau State Police Command wishes to inform the public of the arrest of four suspected kidnappers in the recent foiled kidnapping incident that took place on Little Rayfield Road, Jos.

“Meanwhile, the case is under investigation. Further development will be communicated to you in due course.

“The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, appeals for calm in the state as the situation is under control.”

The Command also shared phone contacts to the public, urging it to reach out to the police in emergencies.

A source in the university said four female students were kidnapped by the gunmen, adding that there was panic among the students following the incident.

He said: “Some gunmen kidnapped four students outside the campus yesterday evening. We have yet to hear from them.

Everyone is in a panic mood because of the incident.”

The Benue Police Public Relations Officer, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident, and noted that an investigation had commenced.

She stressed that the Command only received a report of two students being kidnapped.

“We received the information yesterday evening that two students were kidnapped. We have commenced an investigation, and further details will be provided soon,” Anene said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended its sympathies and prayers to the students of the university who were kidnapped in the night.

In a statement by the party Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tim Nyor, said the distressing incident highlights the ongoing security challenges Benue State has continued to face under the present administration.

He said: “While state government officials have repeatedly claimed that Benue State is safe, we urge them to confront the harsh realities on the ground. The cries for help from Benue people must not be dismissed as mere fabrications.”

The party called on the relevant authorities to take immediate action to secure the safe release of the kidnapped students and to implement enhanced security measures throughout our state.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected during this difficult time, as we urged the kidnappers to release the students unconditionally to reunite with their loved ones,” he stated.