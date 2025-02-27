Smartcash PSB Wins Payment Service Bank Award

Smartcash Payment Service Bank (PSB), a subsidiary of Airtel Nigeria, has been recognised as the Outstanding Payment Service Bank of the Year 2024 in the Fintech category at the New Telegraph Awards, reaffirming its continued growth and reach of the PSB within the last year.

The award ceremony, which held in Lagos, celebrated Smartcash PSB’s commitment to providing seamless, secure, and inclusive financial solutions aimed at driving financial inclusion across

Nigeria.

During his welcome address, The Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of New

Telegraph Newspapers, Ayodele Aminu, emphasised the need to recognise individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions across various sectors of the Nigerian economhy.

“The New Telegraph Awards was in place to identify and assess individuals or

organisations who have played a significant impact in politics, governance, industry, and other sectors of life. We believe that acknowledging them will galvanize the awardees towards greater productivity and excellence in their various fields and we look forward to seeing the incredible impact they will continue to make,” Aminu said.

Commenting on the award, Chief Executive Officer, SmartCash PSB, Ayotunde

Kuponiyi, said: “Receiving the Outstanding PSB of the Year 2024 (Fintech Award) from New Telegraph is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing financial inclusion and empowering MSMEs across Nigeria. At SmartCash PSB. We remain dedicated to bridging the financial gap for underserved communities through innovative and accessible solutions. The recognition strengthens our resolve to drive economic empowerment and sustainable growth for millions of Nigerians.”

CEO of Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, remarked that the award was a reminder to the company of its commitment to excellent customer services. “The recognition by New Telegraph again reminds us as a business to remain dedicated to keeping the customer at the heart of our operations,” Balsingh said.