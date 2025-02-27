COAS to Troops: Invigorate Operations in Nation’s Defence

•Pledges better welfare for soldiers, increased allowances, access to housing

•Calls for discipline, inter-agency cooperation as against conflicts with other security forces

Chiemelie Ezeobi





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has charged the troops of 35 Artillery Brigade, Abeokuta, Ogun State to invigorate their operations in defence of Nigeria.

He averred that without a safe and secure environment, there could never be any meaningful national development.

Oluyede gave this charge during his maiden visit to the Headquarters 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta, Ogun State, in continuation of his working tour of Nigerian Army (NA) formations and units.

A statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said upon arrival, the COAS was immediately briefed on the security situation in Ogun and contiguous states, as well as the operational activities of the Brigade by Commander Brigadier General Godwin Nwamba.

Addressing the troops, the Army Chief stated that he visited the Brigade to evaluate the troops’ well-being and the Brigade’s operational activities.

He clarified that he had received a thorough briefing on the challenges confronting the Brigade and assured that they would receive due attention in order of priority.

Oluyede said he visited Abeokuta to inform the troops of his expectations as professional soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

He reiterated his “soldier-first” mantra, emphasising that under his leadership, soldiers would be prioritised, and their welfare would be a top priority.

He urged them to take advantage of the NA soft loan scheme, which offered a competitive interest rate of 3% to economically empower their families and improve their living standards, and also appreciated the troops for their sacrifices and efforts in securing the country.

The COAS visited the Momas-Epail Military Industrial Complex, where he was taken on an inspection tour of military hardware produced in the complex.

In Lagos, the COAS pledged to improve the welfare of Nigerian soldiers by increasing allowances, expanding access to affordable housing, and enhancing service conditions.

Speaking during his official visit to the 81 Division Area of Responsibility in Lagos, where he was received by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, the COAS announced a 100 per cent increase in field allowances, raising daily payments from N1,500 to N3,000.

“The current daily allowance is no longer sufficient. We discussed this with the government, and they have responded positively. From next month, your daily field allowance will be N3,000. However, as much as the government is doing for us, we must reciprocate with dedication and discipline,” he said.

The Army Chief also revealed that housing projects for soldiers were expanding nationwide, with new developments in Ibadan, Jos, Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Akwa Ibom, following the completion of the first set of units in Abuja last December.

“We are ensuring the spread of these houses so you can subscribe. Nowhere in Nigeria can you buy a two- or three-bedroom house for as low as N80 million. This is a huge investment by the Army to ensure you have a comfortable service life,” he said.

To provide additional financial relief, General Oluyede said they have instituted a low-interest loan scheme for personnel, offering credit at just three per cent interest, significantly lower than commercial bank rates.

He also assured soldiers of improvements in uniform distribution, with a monthly production target of 100,000 uniforms to address shortages across divisions.

Beyond welfare, General Oluyede emphasised the need for discipline and inter-agency cooperation, warning against conflicts with other security forces.

“One major concern is clashes with the police, DSS, and civil defence. This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Most of these issues arise when soldiers are not where they should be. If you remain within the barracks and report for duty as scheduled, such problems will not occur,” he warned.

Reaffirming his leadership’s commitment to soldiers’ well-being, he said, “My team and I will do everything possible to ensure your welfare and that of your families, so you can focus on your duties. But I need your commitment in return—to serve with dedication and professionalism.”

The COAS visited some units and inaugurated some projects in the division, including the 9 Brigade Cantonment in Ikeja, Lagos, where he was received by the Commander, Brigadier General Olawale Oyekola.

Additionally, the Commander Infantry Corps (CIC), Major General Abdul Ibrahim, assured the Commander, Command Engineering Depot (CCED), of the Infantry Corps’ support.

General Ibrahim gave this assurance during his familiarisation visit to the Command Engineering Depot (CED) on Tuesday.

He applauded the efforts of the CCED, Major General Babatunde Alaya, for his contributions to the successes recorded in various theatres of operations, urging him to continue working hard.