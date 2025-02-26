YABATECH Emphasizes Skills Devt, Industry Collaboration 

Funmi Ogundare

The Chairman, Governing Council, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Prof. Funsho Afolabi, has stressed the importance of skills development and interactive sessions as essential tools for addressing societal challenges, alongside traditional theoretical knowledge.

He stated this recently at the college’s maiden, ‘A Day with our Industry Partners’, a programme, organised by the Centre for Linkages, Partnerships, and International Relations, aimed at fostering industry-academia collaboration and mentorship.

Prof. Afolabi stressed that the call for more skills development methods is not meant to undermine the value of theoretical knowledge, but to complement it.

“YABATECH is highly regarded as a leading institution in Nigeria’s technical and vocational education space, excelling in areas such as ICT, Geo-informatics, and skills development,” he stated, adding that to build on this success and avoid stagnation, the institution is diversifying its approach, seeking to innovate, exchange knowledge, and strengthen partnerships with industries.

In his remarks, the Rector of the college, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, explained that the goal of the event was to strengthen academia-industry linkages. He emphasised the importance of creating a mutually beneficial relationship where both the college and its industry partners contribute to each other’s development. He urged the industry to continue engaging with the college to develop solutions that would meet both academic and industry needs.

He also highlighted the need for internship opportunities and research collaborations, noting that the college’s staff is well-equipped to contribute to such efforts.

He added, “we want skills, mentorship, and pathways for our students to gain hands-on industry experience before they graduate.”

Dr. Abdul also addressed the need for curriculum reviews to align with industry practices, suggesting that some courses may need to be renamed or revised to meet the demands of the sector.

Dr. Moshood Ajala, Director of the Centre for Linkages, Partnerships, and International Relations, affirmed the college’s commitment to transforming education, research, and skills development to meet global standards. He reiterated that strong partnerships are crucial for bridging the gap between academia and industry, fostering knowledge exchange, and creating opportunities for students. He called for continued dialogue and innovative ideas that could lead to actionable outcomes that benefit both academia and industry.

As part of the event, awards were presented to the top five innovative projects submitted by staff and students. The winners received cash prizes ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦500,000 for their outstanding contributions to industry-related projects. Dr. Oloketuyi who secured first place with his local charcoal stove project, received ₦500,000. Dr.Lauretta Ofodile , who worked on cooking utensils, was awarded ₦300,000 for second place, while Mr. Simeon Chinatoye, in third place, received ₦200,000.

Two students, Olorunfemi Emmanuel and Olatunbosun Oluwatofunmi, who emerged fourth and fifth position, received ₦150,000 and ₦100,000, respectively.

Dr. Okolie Peter, Director of the Centre for Technology Marketing and Product Development, presented the awardees to the governing council and management, highlighting the potential for mass production of the winning products. He called for funding and sponsorship to support these innovations.