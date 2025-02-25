TETFUND’s Giant Strides: Advancing Tinubu’s Vision for a Renewed Education Sector

By Eniola Olakunri

“Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.”

— John Dewey, American education reformer and philosopher

UDUS Leads the Charge in Medical Breakthroughs and Research

Nigeria’s education sector witnessed a historic milestone when Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS) Teaching Hospital successfully performed its first kidney transplant at the TETFund Centre of Excellence in Urology and Nephrology. Both the donor and recipient are reported to be in good health, marking a significant advancement in local medical capabilities.

UDUS’s achievements extend beyond surgery. In 2023, TETFund-supported researchers at the university (in collaboration with other research institutions), played a pivotal role in advancing the COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate (SJN3T) Corvac, to pre-clinical trials in addition to taking steps towards developing first-ever Lassa fever vaccine. These breakthroughs, made possible through the Centre for Advanced Medical Research and Training (CAMRET), showcase TETFund’s commitment to cutting-edge research.

Speaking at the transplant event, Dr. Salisu Bakari, TETFund’s Director of Research and Development, hailed UDUS as a leader among the 27 TETFund-sponsored Centres of Excellence nationwide.

TETFund’s Expanding Impact Across Nigeria

While UDUS stands out, it is part of a much broader transformation driven by TETFund’s interventions in 262 public tertiary institutions, including:

106 universities

82 polytechnics

74 colleges of education.

The list keeps growing.

TETFund’s contributions extend beyond infrastructure to include research funding, staff training, digital education, and the rehabilitation of outdated facilities.

In recognition of these efforts, The New Telegraph Newspaper awarded TETFund the “Most Improved Government Agency of the Year 2024”, presented at a Lagos ceremony on February 21, 2025.

At the occasion, the newspaper noted that the award “reflects TETFund’s unwavering commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s tertiary education through strategic interventions, substantial funding and a focus on research and development”

The paper noted that between 2011 and 2024, TETFund disbursed nearly N2 trillion to public tertiary institutions, reinforcing its role as a pillar of educational development in Nigeria.

Accepting the award, TETFund Executive Secretary, Architect Sonny S.T. Echono, reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to elevating Nigeria’s education landscape through strategic funding and innovation-driven reforms.

Tinubu’s Vision: Overhauling Nigeria’s Education System

At the core of this transformation is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, ThisDay Newspaper’s 2024 Man of the Year. Despite economic headwinds, the President remains resolute in his mission to revamp Nigeria’s education sector to meet global standards.

Even before assuming office in May 2023, Tinubu who seemed to have for long been living the Tibetan creed which states “A child without education is like a bird without wings”, had been championing a skills-driven education model and emphasising hands-on training over rote learning. His administration has since taken significant steps to actualise this vision, including:

Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND)

Designed to provide accessible loans for students in universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and people pursuing vocational education. Contrary to misconceptions, NELFUND caters to all Nigerians pursuing higher learning and skills acquisition.

As of February 3, 2025, the fund had disbursed N20,074,050,000.00 to 192,906 students for tuition fees.

Expanding and Upgrading Higher Institutions

Conversion of Nok University (Kaduna) into the Federal University of Applied Sciences, with a take-off grant being worked into the 2025 budget.

Establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to enhance access to technical education.

Transformation of Yaba College of Technology into a full-fledged University of Technology, prioritising STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines.

A Paradigm Shift Toward Practical Learning

At the TETFund-sponsored National Research Fair in November 2024, Minister of Education, Dr. ‘Tunji Alausa, outlined a curriculum overhaul designed to prioritise:

20% classroom instruction

80% hands-on, practical training

The new framework emphasises STEMMS (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Medicine, and Social Sciences) and TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) to equip Nigerian graduates with market-ready skills.

Describing the Fair as “a call to action”, Dr. Alausa urged academia and research institutions to develop solutions for Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges, aligning with Tinubu’s vision of an innovation-driven economy.

A Call to Action: Driving Innovation in Education

To accelerate Nigeria’s transition to a knowledge-based economy, the Minister of Education is encouraged to visit Innov8 Hub, Abuja, where local inventors and researchers are developing cutting-edge technologies. Supporting such initiatives will further bridge the gap between academia, industry, and government policy.

As Nelson Mandela once said:

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

With Nigeria’s population projected to surpass that of the United States by 2030, investing in education, research, and technological innovation is no longer an option—it is imperative.

Countries like China, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea have demonstrated that strategic investments in STEM education and vocational training can fuel industrialisation and economic growth. Nigeria must follow suit.

If sustained, the current trajectory of TETFund and Tinubu’s administration could position Nigeria as a global hub for innovation, technology, and higher learning.

*Eniola Olakunri is an Abuja-based public sector analyst and CEO of Write Affairs. He can be reached via WhatsApp on +234 803 346 7676 and at eniolaolakunri@gmail.com