Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna Teams Share Top Honours at 2025 Lagos Polo

After three weeks of exciting polo experience, the epic 2025 Lagos International Polo Tournament came to a befitting climax at the foremost Ribadu Polo Ground in Ikoyi, with Lagos-based teams and their counterparts from Abuja and Kaduna dominating.

Lagos MSD BabyBear cosponsored by Mayowa Ogunusi and Mohammed Sani Dangote put the host firmly on top, harvesting three major prizes-the Low Cup, Silver Cup, and the Chief of Naval Staff Cup in impressive campaign of the grand finale week of the prestigious polo festival.

Seyi Tinubu powered Lagos STL team had earlier in the second week opened the door for Lagos dominance with a double honour, clinching the Oba of Lagos Cup and the event second most wanted prize, the Chapel Hill Denham Open Cup.

The Lagos international polo fiesta that galloped off with 33 teams fortified with top professionals from Argentina, Europe and South Africa, saw the duo of Lagos FK3 Pawa and Lagos MSR BUA teams running out winners in the Governor’s Cup and the Cancer Awareness Bowl to give an unassailable domination.

Elated President of Lagos Polo Club and Chief Host, Olabode Makanjuola, congratulated the Lagos champions for their determination, commitment and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

“We are glad that we hosted well and finished well as the best performing club in the country, while also thanking our visiting friends from other clubs for being part of this historic achievement,” the Lagos polo boss added in his closing remarks.

Makanjuola who commended the Tournament Committee for packaging another exciting and memorable Lagos international polo tournament, lauded all the major sponsors, partners and individual benefactors for making the 2025 edition of the glamorous tournament such a huge success.

“The Theme this year, “Lagos the Heartbeat of Polo in Nigeria” captures the essence of our vibrant city as the epicenter of polo. Here in Lagos, tradition, innovation and passion converge to move our sport forward”, the big boss of Lagos polo enthused.

While the host let out the loudest roar, visiting teams also had their moments of glory as Senator Hadi Sirika mounted Abuja Rubicon polo team pulled off a sensational victory in the oldest polo tournament in the country, clinching three glittering prizes, their best wins yet in Lagos.

“This is amazing. We are thrilled with this hard earned victory which is obviously a reward for our hard work, team chemistry, commitment, courage sportsmanship and support from our teeming supporters who are always there to urge us on throughout our campaigns for honours,” Rubicon Patron, Senator Hadi Sirika declared.

The Abuja-based warriors won the event’s biggest prize, the Majekodunmi Cup, the Independence Cup and the Italian Ambassador’s Cup in one big swoop of top titles, while General Kapeh tutored Kaduna Clearwater won the late Adedapo Ojora Memorial Cup to give the visitors plenty to celebrate about.

“We are excited to participate in one of Nigeria’s most prestigious polo events. This opportunity gives us the chance to showcase not only our horses but our team’s skill and the dedication and excellence that define Clearwater Farms,” declared General Kapeh moments after the prize presentation ceremony in Lagos.