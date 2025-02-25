EFCC Arraigns 16 Chinese Nationals for Alleged Cyber-Terrorism, Internet Fraud

Wale Igbintade

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, arraigned 16 Chinese nationals at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The defendants were arraigned before Justice Daniel Osiagor on charges of cyber-terrorism and internet fraud, allegedly aimed at destabilizing the Nigerian economy.

The defendants, according to the charge sheet, are: Hu Hui (also known as A Bin), Liao Ri Xing (also known as Li Jun), Li Qiang (also known as Yang Huan Huan), A Wen, Da Tou, Cheng Jian, Cong Bing, Fei Fan, Huxi Heng, Zheng Wei (also known as A Hong), Huang Zhi, Zhang Lei, Sun Zhi Peng, Huang Jin Hui, Wù Hao, and Lu Qiang.

These suspects are part of a group of 792 individuals arrested during a sting operation, dubbed “Eagle Flush Operation,” carried out by EFCC operatives in Lagos on December 10, 2024. The operation targeted cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud activities.

The defendants face multiple charges, including cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, possession of fraudulent documents, and identity theft.

Prosecution counsel Nnaemeka Omewa informed the court that, in December 2024, Li Qiang (also known as Yang Huan Huan) and Genting International Co. Ltd. accessed computer systems with the intent to destabilize Nigeria’s economy and social structure, committing an offense under Section 18(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015.

The EFCC also accused Li Qiang (also known as Yang Huan Huan) of possessing fraudulent documents in December 2024.

These documents, including fraudulent chat formats, were used to deceive online victims by representing himself as a female model.

This act, according to the EFCC, violated Sections 6, 8(b), and Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offenses Act, No. 14 of 2006.

Additionally, Hu Xi Heng and Genting International Co. Ltd. were accused of accessing computer systems in December 2024 with the aim of destabilizing Nigeria’s economy, in violation of Section 18(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015.

All the defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Prosecution counsel Nnaemeka Omewa then requested a trial date and for the defendants to be remanded in a Nigerian correctional facility.

In response, Justice Osiagor ordered that the defendants be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service Center and adjourned the trial to June 23, 2025.