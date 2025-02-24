Thai Lady Arrested with Boxes of Illicit Drug at Lagos Airport

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Attempt by a 24-year-old Thai lady, Ms. Pattaphi Wimonnat, to smuggle 43 parcels of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, weighing 46.6 kilogrammes into Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, has been thwarted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

She was arrested after the illicit consignment was discovered in her boxes.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, the suspect who confessed to being a hired drug trafficker was arrested last Thursday during the inward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight from Thailand via Doha, Qatar at the arrival hall, Terminal 2 of the Lagos airport.

She was said to have stated that the drug cartel, which recruited her promised to pay her $3,000 upon successful delivery of the illicit drug consignment in Nigeria.

Babafemi said another bid by a drug trafficking syndicate to ship 68 parcels of Ghanaian Loud with a total weight of 42.2 kilogrammes concealed in walls of crated cartons to London, UK, through the export shed of the Lagos airport was also frustrated by NDLEA officers last Friday with three suspects: a freight agent and two dispatch riders, initially arrested in connection with the seizure before the mastermind of the shipment, Samuel Bitris, was swiftly traced to his Exodus Estate, Ajah, Lagos home where he was arrested.

At the Port Harcourt Port Complex, Onne, Rivers state, NDLEA officers last Thursday intercepted 49 cartons containing 49,000 pills of tamol, a brand of tramadol 225mg in a 40 feet container during a joint examination of the shipment with men of Customs Service and other security agencies.

In Nasarawa state, NDLEA operatives on Saturday arrested two suspects: Bello Adamu, 40, and Pius Azuka, 42 at Kokona/Keffi with 517 kilogrammes of skunk, while two other suspects: Usman Ruwa, 43, and Yunusa Haruna, 45, were nabbed in a Toyota Corolla car conveying 62.7 kilogrammes of skunk along Sabon Asibiti road Kontagora, Niger state last Thursday.

He said with the same vigour, commands and formations of the agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), while commending the officers and men of MMIA, PHPC, Niger, and Nasarawa commands of the agency for the arrests and seizures, stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts are well appreciated.