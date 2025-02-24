Dangote Group Deploys Advanced Technology  Boost  Efficiency

Clinging onto its position as Africa’s leading conglomerate, the Dangote Industries Limited has instituted a cutting-edge technology aimed at boosting efficiency in the operations of all its companies.

Senior Advisor to the President of the Dangote Group, Fatima Wali Abdurrahman, disclosed this at 46th Edition of the Kaduna International Trade Fair, saying the digitisation exercise is a sustained endeavour that is helping to speed up manufacturing and sales in the companies.

She said: “As some of you may be aware, we have since digitised our manufacturing and sales processes through the deployment of automated and smart systems, particularly in our cement plants.”

Mrs. Abdurrahman spoke at the Dangote Special Day, against the backdrop of the trade fair’s theme: “Promoting Efficiency in Manufacturing, Trade, and Agriculture through Digital Transformation,” noting that what normally takes days, now takes minutes to accomplish.

“The integrated advanced technology adopted in all our operations, cement, sugar, salt, fertiliser, petro-chemicals, and agriculture, has made us become leaders in all sectors where we play,” she said.

According to her, customers of the company have voiced their immense satisfaction with this innovative ordering channel, reinforcing the commitment to enhancing their experience and propelling future growth.

“The DMS Application is available on both Android and iOS platforms for our registered customers in the cement, sugar, and salt sectors, ensuring they can easily access our products anytime, anywhere,” she added.

She disclosed that Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (DPAN) plant has leveraged on advanced technology in the production of a 120-vehicle daily production capacity and an annual capacity of 44,000 units.

“By assembling globally renowned Peugeot models—such as the Landtrek pickup, 3008, 5008, and 508 GT—DPAN fosters trade by reducing import dependency and providing locally assembled vehicles at competitive prices,” she said.

Speaking earlier, President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), Ishaya Idi, commended the Dangote Group for its job creation strides in the country, saying the company has sustained its partnership with the chamber.

The KADCCIMA president therefore, called on Nigerians to support the Dangote Group.

He said the 46th Kaduna Trade Fair has offered the opportunity for both the company and the chamber to interact.

Dangote Group is the biggest employer of labour in the private sector in Nigeria.

The company took the centre stage during the fair as the federal government affirmed its pivotal role in the country’s push towards industrialisation.

Also speaking, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Dafang I. Sale, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, thanked the company for “doing a good job” in Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen in Kaduna, Director-General of the chamber, Alhaji Usman Saulawa, defined the Dangote Group as a conglomerate that is helping to drive the Nigerian economy.

According to him, the company has not only made a significant positive impact on the business community in Kaduna State but has also contributed immensely to the growth of both the Nigerian and global economy.

He added: “Our selling point is the joint collaboration and full involvement of Kaduna State Government, Dangote Group and other companies.”

He also acknowledged KADCCIMA partnership with the Dangote Group, describing it as the unique selling point and a major competitive advantage of the 46th Kaduna International Trade Fair.