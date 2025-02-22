FG Receives 180 Nigerian Migrants from Libya

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government in a coordinated approach facilitated the reception of 180 Nigerian migrants who were stranded in Libya.

Their humanitarian return which was facilitated by the Nigerian mission in Tripoli and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) brought back 76 males, 92 females, 8 children and 4 infants on board the IOM chartered flight from Libya.

Representing the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission For Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Aliyu Tijani Ahmed, the South-west Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Alexander Oturu in a statement, reiterated that in line with President Bola Tinibu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the returnees would be integrated into various government programmes, as well as the reintegration programmes of the UN Migration Agency, IOM.

He said the migrants were conveyed to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency camp where the NCFRMI and IOM have a tripartite agreement to provide temporary shelter for the returnees before they are provided with onward transportation allowance to enable them get to their final destination.

According to Mr. Oturu, the reception exercise took place at the Cargo terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, in Lagos South-west Nigeria.

“The Edo State Migration Agency, led by the Director General, Lucky Agazuma also attended the reception with a view to conveying Edo State indigenes free of charge to Benin, the Edo State capital.

“Officers from the NCFRMI and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) profiled the migrants and officers from Port Health, FAAN, Federal Ministry of Labour (Migrants Resource Centre), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Child Protection Network and Web of Hearts Foundation were also in attendance to provide assistance” he added.