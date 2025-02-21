Kano Commits N2.3bn to Livestock Women Empowerment Programme

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

As part of efforts to promote agricultural productivity and enhance the livelihoods of rural communities especially women, the Kano State Government has begun implementation of the second phase of its livestock empowerment programme valued at N2.3 billion under Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP).

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr Mamood Danjuma, disclosed this while addressing newsmen yesterday in Kano.

According to him, the initiative aimed to empower beneficiaries with a comprehensive package, including livestock, feed, medication, and salt lick, to boost their economic stability and improve their overall well-being. “911 beneficiaries are being supported with two rams each, feed for three months, drugs and salt lick, while 2,386 women are being supported with two goats and a buck goat in the poorest households in the state.

“The total package under the empowerment programme showed that 1,342 bulls were procured by the government at the cost of N560m, 1,822 rams were procured at the cost of N175m and 7,158 goats bought at the cost of N451m” he said.

Danjuma further disclosed that “Under the cattle scheme, each cattle gains 100kg over a period of 120 days. The fattening period is for 120 days, making three cycles possible in a year.”

“As for the small ruminants fattening scheme, with the same 120-day fattening period yielding an extra 15kg/animal.

“The project promotes goats’ reproduction through women who will take care of the animals and sell the young ones to improve their income and standard of living,” he said.

He said that the programme promotes economic empowerment, particularly among women, by providing them with livestock to care for and sell, ultimately improving their income and standard of living.