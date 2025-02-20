Firms Announce Newest Boutique Development

Leading real estate consultancy firm, Knight Frank and UK-based residential developer, Mount Anvil have unveiled London’s newest boutique development, ‘The Edit’, to the Nigerian market at a well-attended business cocktail in Lagos recently.

The partnership is expected to offer savvy Nigerians the opportunity to own premium real estate in London, one of the world’s most sought-after property markets.

This partnership, according to Knight Frank, also offers an opportunity to a growing number of Nigerian investors seeking stable and high-yield investment opportunities abroad, especially in real estate.

Speaking during the launch event, Senior Partner/CEO of Knight Frank Nigeria, Frank Okosun, noted that the real estate sector had been significantly hit in recent years due to recession and unhealthy economic policies that have stifled investment, hence the need to lure foreign investors to Nigeria and vice visa through strategic developments like The Edit, which is London’s newest boutique development on the South Bank.

Also speaking at the event, Head of Africa Desk, Knight Frank UK, Mr. Ben Woodhams, added that ‘The Edit’ is an unmissable investment opportunity in London and it promises to set a new standard for curated quality and personalised service at home in London. “The development consists of 95 private apartments in studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom options”, he explained.