Ijaw Leader and Last of Nigeria’s Old Brigade, Clark, Dies at 97

•Tinubu, Obasanjo, Buhari, Jonathan, Atiku, Anyaoku, Akpabio, governors, Obi, Atedo Peterside, Akinyemi, political parties, others pay homage

Our Correspondents





]Nigerians of all classes – home and abroad – have continued to pay homage to a foremost and fearless Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, who passed yesterday at 97.

Clark died four days after another compatriot and ally in the struggle for a dream Nigeria, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, also passed at the age of 96.

According to a terse statement by his family, more details on the passing of the former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, would be announced later.

“The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday 17th February, 2025.

“The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family. Other details will be announced later by the family,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Nigerians of all classes and social statuses, have continued to pay homage to the deceased for his contributions to the Nigerian project.

They include President Bola Tinubu, former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan; former Vice-President Atiku, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Mr. Peter Obi, Mr. Atedo Peterside, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, governors and political parties, among others.

Tinubu: He Was Never Afraid to Stand Alone in Face of Injustice

President Bola Tinubu, while expressing sadness over the passing of Chief Edwin Clark, said he was a passionate advocate for resource control, economic and environmental justice in the Niger Delta.

He said Clark led an illustrious life marked by dedicated service, at different times, to the nation and his community as a councillor, state and federal cabinet member.

According to a statement by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, the president extended his condolences to the Edwin Clark family, the Ijaw nation, the people of the Niger Delta, and the government of Delta State.

Reflecting on his life, Tinubu who described his passing as a deeply sobering loss, said Clark was a towering figure whose influence was felt across Nigeria’s political firmament for nearly six decades.

According to President Tinubu, Chief Clark was a courageous leader, who stood for what he believed in and was never afraid to stand alone in the face of injustice.

“Chief Clark spoke for the Niger Delta. He spoke for the nation. His views and interventions on national issues were distinct and patriotic.

”Pa Clark, a lawyer and educationist, believed in a united Nigeria, and until his last breath, he never stopped reaching out to people from different parts of the country to work together to preserve national unity based on justice and equity.

”As an astute politician, his political opponents never doubted his words’ weight, confidence, and conviction when he spoke. Indeed, a patriot has transitioned to the great beyond.

”History will remember him as a man, who fought gallantly for the rights of the people of the Niger Delta, unity in diversity, and true federalism.

”I know many generations will remain proud of how his efforts contributed to national prosperity and stability,” he stated, even as he prayed for divine comfort for his family, friends, and all those affected by this significant loss.

Obasanjo: Ranks of Nigeria’s Patriotic Leadership Fast Depleting

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has bemoaned the depleting ranks of the nation’s patriotic leaders, particularly at this crucial state of the country when their wise counsel and rich experience were greatly needed.

Obasanjo, in a condolence message on the passing of Clark, said the late former Federal Commissioner was a great brother and friend, a frontline lawyer, a seasoned economist, a tested administrator, an accomplished politician and a revered community leader.

In the message by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo noted that over the years, Clark has been imbued with an undying love for his people and remained one of the more articulate and vocal champions of improved conditions for the oil-bearing states of the country.

“I received yet another shocking and sad news of the passing of a great brother and friend, a frontline lawyer, a seasoned economist, a tested administrator, an accomplished politician and a revered community leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

“It was shocking because we lost Chief Ayo Adebanjo, another prominent and illustrious son of Nigeria, just about four days ago. Indeed, the ranks of the nation’s patriotic leadership is fast depleting by the loss of our dedicated and resourceful patriots, who served the nation in various capacities, particularly at this crucial state in our nation’s history when their wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Chief Clark had an eventful service to the nation as Commissioner for Education and Finance in the former Midwestern State, at various times between 1968 to 1974, and his stint as the official spokesman of the Federal Government in 1975 cannot go unrecognised. I remember him as a close colleague in the Cabinet of General Yakubu Gowon.

“As Senator of the Federal Republic, representing Delta Senatorial zone in 1983, it is on record that he was in the vanguard of the advocacy for minority rights,” he said.

Obasanjo stressed that, “Over the years, Chief Clark was imbued with an undying love for his people and remained one of the more articulate and vocal champions of improved conditions for the oil-bearing States of the country.

“As one of the foremost leaders of not only the Ijaw people, but the South-South zone as a whole, he, until his death, exhorted his people on the imperative of peace and stability in the region.”

Buhari: His Demise a National Loss

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has described the passing of Chief Edwin Clark, as a national loss, saying his death caused him and some Nigerians deep sorrow in their heart.

The ex-president, in a release by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, described Clark’s exit as a loss for the nation.

Calling him an “iconic statesman,” the former president said Clark was a leader dedicated to reforms, whose commitment to the development of his community and the nation would always be remembered.

Buhari said the late Ijaw leader left an indelible imprint on the nation and that in his passing, Nigeria had lost an iconic statesman and a distinguished leader.

While noting that Clark’s commitment to the unity of the country would be respected by generations yet unborn, he urged the Clark family and fellow citizens in the Delta region of the country to uphold his numerous achievements.

Jonathan: He was a Father Figure, Inspired Generations of Leaders

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described Chief Edwin Clark as a father figure, peerless icon and a relentless crusader for justice, who devoted his life to the betterment of the society.

In a condolence message to his immediate family, the former president noted that the late Clark was a bridge-builder, and a patriot, stressing that he inspired different generations of leaders including himself.

“It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to the immediate family, friends, and associates of the revered elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, who has passed on to eternal glory.

“His was a life of selfless service, unwavering courage, and an unyielding commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole.

“His wisdom, foresight, and dedication to the principles of fairness and good governance inspired generations of leaders, including myself.

“He was a man of integrity, a bridge-builder, and a patriot who devoted his life to the betterment of our society. I recall with deep gratitude his invaluable counsel and support during my tenure as President of Nigeria.

“His passion for the Niger Delta and his relentless pursuit of peace and progress, not only in the region but across the country, remain indelible marks of his legacy.

“Chief Clark’s passing is not just a loss to his family but to the entire nation, as we have lost one of our most respected and influential leaders.

“Chief E.K. Clark lived a fulfilled life, leaving behind a legacy of courage, resilience, and service to humanity. May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may God grant his immediate family, the people of the Niger Delta, and all Nigerians the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

Atiku: He Was True Federalist, Nationalist and Patriot

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, in statement, said, ”Our nation was still mourning the demise of exemplary statesman Pa Ayo Adebanjo, 96, when the sad news of your passing away was brought to my attention.

”Chief Edwin Clark, 97, the Ebi-Ebekekere, Owei of Western Ijaw in Delta State, was a Trojan war horse in the battlefields for independence. Above all, he was a diehard proponent of nation-building, true federalism, equity, and good governance.

”Undoubtedly, he was a veteran freedom fighter, educationist, philanthropist, legal luminary, and astute administrator who mentored many nationalists and patriots like us.’

”Clark spoke loudly and worked assiduously in support of inclusiveness, especially for the minority ethnic groups in Nigeria. He was fiery, fearless, and forthright in his peaceful and constitutional pursuit of an egalitarian society in our country. Sadly, that lofty dream seemed to have dimmed before his eyes.

”But, we, his mentees, shall rekindle the torch and continue the drive for a better Nigeria. I sincerely share in the grieving mood of his nuclear and extended families, particularly PANDEF, the Ijaw nation, Delta State, and Nigeria in its entirety.

”Rest on Pa Clark, the loud voice of reason against foul political practices. You were an architect of rule of law, justice, and fairplay. ‘May God receive your gentle soul and allow you to blissfully rest in eternity,” Atiku stated

Akpabio: Our Nation’s Conscience is Lost

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described the death of Chief Edwin Clark, as the loss of the nation’s conscience.

In a statement personally signed, he wrote: “With the passing of Pa Edwin Clark, an era draws to a solemn close.

“Today, we do not merely mourn the departure of a man; we grieve the fading of a guiding light, a towering statesman whose voice resonated with wisdom, courage, and an unshakable love for Nigeria.

“His was a life of service, a life of conviction, and above all, a life dedicated to justice,” he said, describing Clark’s demise as a monumental loss to Nigeria, the Niger Delta, and all who cherish unity, fairness, and national progress.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Pa Edwin Clark, a renowned statesman, nationalist, and Ijaw leader.

“His dedication to Nigeria’s unity and development will remain evergreen in the hearts of those who knew him. As a nation, we have lost a true patriot and a champion of justice.”

FG: His Decades of Service Left Indelible Marks

The federal government has said Chief Edwin Clark’s decades of service to the nation in various capacities left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s governance, unity, and development.

A statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described Clark as a distinguished patriot, a relentless advocate for justice and equity, and a pillar of Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

“His advocacy, deep reservoir of wisdom, and unwavering commitment to national progress made him an invaluable voice in Nigeria’s political landscape. His wise counsel and selfless contributions to nation-building will be sorely missed,” the statement said.

The federal government, therefore, extended heartfelt condolences to his family, the government and people of Delta State, and all Nigerians, who benefited from his extraordinary life of service.

Anyaoku: He was Powerful Advocate of Nigerian Unity

Former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, in a statement titled: Remembering Chief Edwin Clark, said aside from living a life of remarkable service to his country in various scenes, the death of Clark marked the end of the old brigade of Nigeria’s public serv ants.

This, he said. Clark did as a Commissioner in the Midwest region, as a Minister in the Federal government and as a Senator of the Federal Republic.

“He was a powerful advocate of Nigerian unity through collaboration among the country’s various ethnic nationalities.

“As leader of his peoples’ cultural organisation in the Niger Delta (PANDEF), he promoted close consultation and solidarity with the leaders of the other similar organisations in the country: the Ohaneze Ndigbo, the Afenifere, the AREWA and the Middle Belt Forum.

“The passing of Chief E K Clark points to the end of the old brigade of Nigeria’s public servants. He will be mourned not only by the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family but also by his many friends and associates throughout the country and beyond,” he said.

Fasoranti: Clark Will Be Remembered for His Fearlessness

The National Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, has expressed shock over the demise of Nigeria’s foremost nationalists, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, saying he would be remembered for his fearlessness.

A statement by Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said lovers of democracy and particularly advocates of restructuring will solely miss the former Commissioner for Information.

“Since the need to ensure that Nigeria serves the best interests of the vast majority became more pertinent, my brother, Chief Edwin Clark, was a very strong advocate.

“His voice was loud in the agitations for a restructured Nigeria. He always displayed the same strong passions on national issues especially those that affected the South South,” he said.

Fasoranti stated that it grieved his heart that he has to mourn another compatriot just a few days after the death of the erstwhile acting leader of Afenifere and a comrade-in-arm, Chief Ayodele Adebanjo.

“Of course, we know that death is inevitable for all mortals, but it can be heart-rending and painful to be losing one’s comrades in succession.

“On behalf of Afenifere and fellow compatriots, I condole the immediate and extended families of our late patriot, Chief Edwin Clark, the people of Delta State and the people of the South South generally on his demise.”

NGF: Our Outstanding Voices Are Depleting in Ranks

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), yesterday, mourned the passing of two great statesmen, Pa Ayo Adebayo and Chief Edwin Clark.

The deaths of the nonagenarians, it said, were a huge depletion in the ranks of outstanding voices, who were never afraid to offer their views on issues of national importance.

A statement by the NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, stated: “The Forum recalls that the duo played critical roles in the evolution of the country’s democracy, constitutional development, and the discourse around its federal system vis-a-vis topical issues of resource control and the rights of ethnic minorities.

“The NGF sends its heartfelt condolences to the people and governments of South-West and South-South, especially Ogun and Delta States, and to the families of the statesmen on these sad developments.

“The Forum prays for the repose of their souls, saying their legacies will endure for generations yet unborn.”

Northern Governors Mourn

Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed sorrow over the demise of elder statesman and chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Clark, who passed after a brief illness.

In a condolence message on behalf of the 19 Northern governors, Yahaya described him as an upright and relentless advocate for fairness, and whose contributions to governance, democracy, and national discourse earned him admiration and respect.

According to a Press release issued by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family, the government and people of Delta State, and the entire South-South region, as well as Nigeria as a whole.

“Chief Edwin Clark was an advocate for the rights of the downtrodden and a steadfast voice for the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

“His commitment to justice and good governance distinguished him as a statesman of great repute. His demise is a profound loss, not just to the South-South but to the entire country,” Yahaya remarked.

Oborevwori: It’s End of a Great Era

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has commiserated with the Ijaw nation on the passing of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, describing his death as “End of a great era”.

In a condolence message to the family and the Ijaw nation yesterday, Oborevwori, in statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described Pa Clark’s life and times as indeed well spent in the service of the nation.

He eulogised the late elder statesman for his unwavering and unprecedented dedication to the growth and unity of the nation, especially in the South-South.

“Today, I mourn the passing of an elder statesman, Nigerian patriot, and role model, Chief (Dr) Senator Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, OON, an icon whose influence traversed Nigeria’s political scene for six decades.

“Teacher, educator, public servant, and politician, Chief Clark was a model of integrity, consistency, fidelity to a cause, and patriotic fervour.

“To the people of the Niger Delta region, he was their champion. Bold, outspoken, and fearless, he stood resolute in crusading for fairness, equity and justice for the region.

“His exit is also a personal loss; he was a motivator, mentor, and father to me. I will miss his wisdom, counsel, and zest for life.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, on the passing of Chief (Dr.) Senator Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON, on Monday 17th February, 2025,” he said.

Delta Speaker: He Was An Iconic Leader

Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, said the passing of Clark left him and many others with a deep sense of loss and sorrow.

The Speaker, in a message at the resumed plenary session of the state House of Assembly, paid glowing tribute to Clark, whom he described as an iconic leader.

“Distinguished colleagues, it is with a heavy heart full of pains that I bring to your attention the demise of our renowned elder statesman and foremost National leader, Chief (Dr) Senator Edwin Kiagbodo Clark.

“Pa Clark was an enigma and iconoclast. He was a prominent advocate for the rights of the Niger Delta region. He was like a book full of many chapters for everyone of us. He was a fiery environmental sustainability advocate who spoke truth to power,” Guwor stated in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nkem Nwaeke.

Onuesoke: Last Voice Standing is Gone

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has mourned the demise of Chief Edwin Clark, saying, “it is unfortunate that The Last Voice Standing Has Gone”.

Onuesoke was among the first mourners to visit the residence of E.K. Clark at Asokoro, Abuja, on hearing of the news.

The PDP Chieftain said the masses would miss Clark whom he described as man who fought for peace, unity and growth of the Niger Delta region in particular and Nigeria in general.

“At well over 80 years in the past, he still frequented the marshy mangrove creaks laden with dangerous reptiles, to negotiate with Niger-Delta militants, to lay down their arms.

“The amnesty truce achieved during Presidents Umaru Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan’s era were partly his brain child,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu: He Fought Tirelessly for Emancipation of His People

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of foremost nationalist and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, describing his death as the end of an era in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, sympathised with the Governor of Delta State, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the government, and the people of the state, particularly the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family and Kiagbodo town, over the death of the elder statesman.

“He was a foremost nationalist and a leading voice in the campaign for a better Nigeria as well as Niger Delta. He fought tirelessly for the emancipation of his people during his lifetime.

“Chief Edwin Clark, served his community, the Ijaw nation, Delta State, the Niger Delta region, and Nigeria as a whole in different capacities for about seven decades.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, we mourned the passage of elder statesman and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, who passed on at 97 years.”

Mbah: We Lost an Unpretentious Federalist

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed sadness over the passing of Chief Edwin Clark, describing him as an unpretentious federalist, who gave his all in service to God, country, and humanity at large.

Mbah, in a post on his verified X @PNMbah, said Clark discharged his calling as a conscience of the nation, voice of reason, social crusader, and a champion of equity, justice, and true federalism.

“I received with rude shock the passing on of a revered statesman, Chief Edwin Clark. He was one man, whom you were never in doubt of where he stood on any national issue.

“He was a courageous leader and was not just bold and vocal, but also he was principled in his advocacy. He was a conscience of the nation, voice of reason, social crusader, champion of equity and justice, and an unpretentious federalist.

“He fought for democracy, good governance, and fiscal federalism until he breathed his last. This is, therefore, a grave loss, not only to his immediate family, Delta State, and the Niger Delta, but also to the nation as a whole,” he said.

Soludo: He Was Extraordinary Nigerian Patriot

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed grief over the passing of Chief Edwin Clark, ad described him as an extraordinary Nigeria patriot.

In his condolence message by his press secretary, Christian Aburime, Soludo said Clark served Nigeria with uncommon dedication as a former Federal Commissioner for Information and leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

“His voice resonated not just for the Niger Delta, but for all of Nigeria. As a lawyer, educationist, and elder statesman, Chief Clark’s interventions on national issues were marked by wisdom, foresight, and a dogged commitment to national unity founded on the principles of justice and equity.”

He further stated that Clark was ever unapologetic in his pursuit of justice, equity, and true federalism, saying his life exemplified the possibility of building bridges across ethnic and regional lines for the greater good of our nation.

“Although Chief Clark’s passing marks the end of an era, his uncompromising pursuit of a united, just, and truly federal Nigeria lives on.”

Soludo commiserated with the families of Chief Edwin Clark and Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the people of Niger Delta and Yoruba land, PANDEF and Afenifere, praying that their souls rest in peace.

Otu: Dying A Day After Meeting With Him is Shocking

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, while expressing sorrow over the loss of Chief Edwin Clark, said. It was even more shocking dying a day after he met with the nonagenarian.

In a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill, Otu conveyed his shock at the news, which came just a day after he met with a delegation from the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

During the meeting, the governor had extended his well wishes to Clarke, who, due to health reasons, was unable to join the delegation’s visit to Cross River State.

This, he noted, was a testament to the strong bond the elder statesman shared with the people of Cross River.

Otu acknowledged that while Chief Clarke’s passing at the age of 97 signified a life well-lived, it remained a painful loss given his vast experience, wisdom, and dedication to public service.

Abiodun: His Exit a Glorious Conclusion of Monumental Chapter in Nigerian History

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF), Dapo Abiodun, has described the death of Chief Edwin Clark, as a profound loss to Nigeria, yet a glorious conclusion of a monumental chapter in Nigerian history.

Abiodun, described him as one of the greatest leaders ever produced by the South-South geopolitical zone of the country and unarguably the most engaging voice for the redressing of decades of exploitation and marginalisation of the Niger Delta peoples.

He said the exit of the foremost nationalist, educationist, legal practitioner, freedom fighter and restructuring advocate marked an era that could never be forgotten.

In a statement, Abiodun said whatever sorrow the exit of the foremost Ijaw leader sprang has been tempered by the giant strides he left in various sectors of the Nigerian national life and the unimpeachable accomplishments he achieved in about 70 years of distinguished national service.

“The exit of Pa Edwin Kiagbodo Clark at 97 marks a watershed in Nigerian history. As a man who lived through the struggles and triumphs of the colonial, Independence, and post-independence eras with all the twists and turns, Chief Clark was simply a personification of Nigerian history.

“He served with distinction for about seven decades and was one of the most accomplished voices of courage and progressivism that Nigeria has ever witnessed.

“The outpouring of emotions following his death, coming on the heels of the transition of a kindred spirit, the inimitable Pa Ayo Adebanjo, indeed marks a moment that all Nigerians must be proud of.

“His activities during the pre-independence period when he was elected as Councillor for Bomadi in 1953 and during his stint with the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC), not forgetting his deeply intellectual posture as a member of the West African Students’ Union while a student at Holborn College, London, marks him out as a patriot without compare.

Diri: He Dedicated His Life to Serving Nigeria

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday, said the Ijaw nation has lost its father-figure and irrepressible voice, whom he affirmed dedicated his whole life to serving the nation.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dan Alabrah, described Clark as a distinguished patriot, who dedicated his whole life to the service of Nigeria, adding, “Until the very end, he was unrelenting.

“As the Ijaw nation reflects on the passage of this exceptional sage, we take solace in his matchless contributions to national development.

“On behalf of the Ijaw nation, the government and people of Bayelsa State, I express heartfelt condolences to the Clark family of Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area and the Delta State government.

“I pray the Lord grants the family and indeed the Ijaw nation the grace to bear this great loss.

“I have consequently directed that all flags in the state fly at half-mast for three days while all our government’s fifth anniversary activities remain suspended for the same period.”

Obi: He’ll be Remembered as Symbol of Courage, Truth, Resilience and Patriotism

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has described Chief Clark as a towering figure in Nigeria’s socio-political landscape, who remained in the vanguard of the struggle for peace, justice, equity, and fairness in the nation.

He said Clark remained vehemently vocal in his demand for good governance in the nation, saying he was a true patriot, whose desire for a better nation manifested in his immeasurable contributions to the nation.

“I will always cherish his support for my presidential campaign. His bold endorsement of my presidential journey highlights his passionate desire for a New Nigeria that promotes peace, progress, productivity, equity, and fairness.

“Chief Clark will always be remembered as a symbol of courage, truth, resilience,, and patriotism. His death remains a profound loss to the nation.”

Peterside: An Iroko Tree Has Fallen

A Nigeria entrepreneur and investment banker, Mr. Atedo Peterside, has also mourned Chief Edwin Clark and figuratively described him as the greatest and oldest prominent figure the Niger Delta.

In a one-liner on X, he wrote: “The greatest and oldest iroko tree in the Niger Delta has fallen. Rest in peace Pa Edwin Clark.”

Akinyemi: Clark Desired to Maintain Just, United Nigeria

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, has described Chief Edwin Clark, as a man whose life and deeds were “motivated by the desire to maintain a just and united Nigeria.”

Akinyemi said, it was “with a heavy heart that I heard this morning of the death of the old man, Chief Edwin C Clark.”

He recalled that for six months in 2014, “I interacted at close quarters with him in the National Conference. Chief Clark was a delegate as an eminent statesman while I was the deputy chairman.

“One of the things that struck me was that Chief Clark was not late for one day or one session during the entire session of the conference.”

He also recalled that while Chief Clark did not speak much publicly, behind the scene, “his intervention was much and it was motivated by the desire to maintain a just and united Nigeria.

“He used his extensive links with fellow statesmen to assuage emotions when those flew. He has earned the rest and may he rest in peace.”

Omo-Agege: His Life Was a Testimony to Courage

Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the life of Chief E. K. Clark, was a testimony to courage.

He described his death as the end of an eventful era characterised by the distinguished role of leaders, who fought assiduously for the building of a Nigeria anchored on justice, fair play, equity and true federalism.

He said: “I received the news of the passing of our foremost leader and patron of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief E.K Clark, with profound pain and sorrow.

“Nigeria, nay, the Niger Delta has lost a leader whose voice for the good of all transcends boundaries, a bridge builder across political lines who struggled for the enthronement of a just and egalitarian society.

“Daddy’s principled voice, especially for the emancipation of the Niger Delta, will be deeply missed. A nationalist par excellence, we will miss his interventions and activism which have greatly enriched our political landscape and provided a well trodden path for future generations.”

Otuaro: His Public Service Records Were Legendary

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, while mourning Clark said his public service records were legendary.

Otuaro described his demise as a huge loss to Nigeria, the Ijaw nation, the Niger Delta and other minorities in the country.

He further described Clark as a great patriot, nationalist, teacher, lawyer, administrator, and a towering figure in Nigerian politics who made immense contributions to the political development and unity of the country.

Otuaro said Clark’s public service records spanning pre-colonial and post-colonial Nigeria were legendary, and a manifestation of his unwavering commitment and dedication to nation building.

He Had Great Courage, Say Northern Christian Youth Professionals

Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) have described Chief Clark as a man of great courage and unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

“As a former Federal Commissioner of Information, he played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s political landscape, always championing policies and actions that upheld the principles of justice, fairness, and national cohesion.

“As the leader of the PANDEF, he was a relentless voice for the rights of the people of the oil-producing Niger Delta.

“His tireless advocacy contributed significantly to addressing the challenges of the region, particularly in the fight for resource control, environmental justice, and economic empowerment.

“His interventions also played a critical role in curbing oil militancy, ensuring a more peaceful and stable Nigeria.”

PANDEF: Towering Figure in Nigeria for over 75 Years of Active Public Service

Nigerians across the country are in shock over the sudden news of the demise of a national patriarch, a renowned lawyer, activist, and politician, Chief Edwin Clark.

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr Obiuwevbi Ominimini, said, “Pa Clark was indeed a towering figure in our Nigeria for over 75 years of active public service known for his tireless advocacy for justice, equality, and human rights. His contributions to the legal profession, politics, community development, and the educational sector where he founded several universities are immeasurable.

“As he quietly departs after a very active life that just eluded his 98 birthdays, his standing as a passionate champion of the people, a brilliant mind, and a generous spirit will continue to inspire all Nigerians to work the more towards a more just, equitable, and compassionate society.”

National Chairman of the group, Dr Godknows Igali, had earlier disclosed that Clark died in Abuja, late in the evening of Monday, February 17, 2025, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Fubara: He Served as Beacon of Hope and Conscience of Leaders in Government

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said the news of the death of Chief Edwin Clark, was heart-wrenching, given the impact of such a loss.

He said despite his age, Clark was active serving as a beacon of hope and conscience of leaders in government.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of our beloved father and leader, Chief Edwin Clark. Despite his age, he remained active, serving as a beacon of hope and conscience to leaders in government.

“He kept in touch with national issues and did not cease from providing elderly counsel to leaders at various levels, in pursuit of responsible and responsive leadership in Nigeria.”

Fubara noted that Clark, as a courageous Ijaw leader, nationalist, and freedom fighter, demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the unity of Nigeria, and boldly defended the rights of the minorities, especially Niger Deltans.

“He has left indelible footprints as a nationalist for the inspiring roles he played in the Middle-Belt Leaders Forum, and as leader of PANDEF. I pray to the Almighty God to grant the repose of his soul and reward his courageous services to the Niger Delta region and Nigeria,” he said.

Peterside: Nigeria Has Lost a Voice

A former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, has described the demise of Chief Clark, as shocking, saying, “Nigeria has lost a voice, patriot, statesman, defender and shining light.”

Dr Peterside, stated that his demise has created a vacuum that would be too huge to fill.

“The late Clark is a true Nigerian hero who spoke truth to power and made a lot of sacrifices defending the rights and privileges of the minorities,” he stressed.

While stressing that the deceased represented courage and patriotism, Peterside said he (Clark) was a champion of the Niger Delta struggle and never wavered in ensuring that the people got a fair deal from government at all levels.

Igini: He Did His Best for Our People

Former INEC Commissioner, Mike Igini, has mourned the passing of Chief Edwin Clark, saying he did his best for the people of South-South.

He said, “Papa did his best for our people of South-South and Nigeria. He implanted an enduring spirit of commitment to duty in all hearts. He will for all times remain in our hearts.

“His distinguished service at National and regional levels has few peers. Having served at a very young age as one of the strongest voices of advocacy for fostering and nurturing a truly federal Nigeria.

“He remained a tip of the national spear for the struggle against regression and revisionism from the ideals of federalist governance in Nigeria.”

“His unquenchable quest for an equitable and enabling country saw his presence as a pillar of leadership in most of the milestone national conferences that were conducted to return the country to the moral compass and values upon which the founding fathers of the country agreed to a federal compact.

“And in the many years since, several national leadership sought to stray away from the fundaments of this compact, he has been a strong voice calling on all to retrace their steps.”

Sara-Igbe: He Was Activist Par Excellence

A prominent Rivers State statesman and former spokesperson of PANDEF, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, has described the death of Pa Clark as a colossal loss, saying he was an activist par excellence.

“We will miss him. Nigeria lost two great men: Adebanjo died last week, and Clark died yesterday. Their deaths are a colossal loss to us.

“But we are grateful to God that spared his life for this long, and like he would always say ‘he has been in the departure line waiting for his plane to come.

“He has gotten a ticket, he has gotten a boarding pass, waiting for the plane to arrive. And by last night (Monday), he boarded and left.”

Imansuagbon: He Spoke Truth When Uncomfortable

A former governorship aspirant in Edo State, Mr Kenneth Imansuagbon, has said chief Edwin Clark spoke the truth in his life, even if uncomfortable.

Expressing sorrow over his passing he described his death as a monumental loss to Nigeria.

“I remember sitting with him, listening to his deep thoughts about Nigeria. He was a man who spoke the truth, even when it was uncomfortable. He never shield away from saying what needed to be said,” he stated.

In a statement in Benin, he lamented the loss of the statesman whose integrity and unwavering commitment to truth set him apart in a nation where dishonesty often prevails.

He Left Behind Legacy of Courage, Says Coalition of Opposition Political Parties

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), in a statement by its secretary, Peter Ameh, said, “As a renowned leader and advocate for equity and inclusion, Clark left an indelible mark on the country’s history.”

The coalition added that, “His unwavering commitment to national participation, diversity, and truth inspired generations of Nigerians.

”Clark’s remarkable life was a testament to his dedication to the country’s development and unity. Born on May 25, 1927, in Kiagbodo, Delta State, he rose to become a formidable voice in national affairs.

“As a federal commissioner for information under General Yakubu Gowon’s military government, Clark played a key role in shaping government policies.

”Throughout his life, Clark remained a fierce advocate for the Niger Delta people, championing their rights and interests. His activism led to the creation of PANDEF, a socio-political group for regional interests.

“Clark’s influence extended beyond the Niger Delta, as he actively participated in constitutional reforms and democratic development and also protected the rights of every oppressed Citizen of Nigeria.

”Clark’s legacy is a reminder that leadership is not about personal gain, but about serving others. He will be deeply missed, but his impact on Nigeria’s political and economic landscape will continue to inspire future generations.”

Tompolo: Nigeria Lost Its Unique, Potent Voice in South South

Chairman of Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSNL) and Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo said Nigeria has lost its unique and potent voice in the South South geopolitical zone.

Ekpemupolo described Clark as the voice of the voiceless and father of the fatherless, stressing that he would be missed.

“Nigeria lost its unique and potent voice in the South South geopolitical zone, which was a unique gift from God.

“There is no denying that this death has put a vacuum in the country’s leadership structure. He was a democratic and socio-economic crusader,” he maintained.

Last Trojan of Democracy, Resource Control Gone, Niger Delta Youths Mourn

The Pan Niger Delta Youth Empowerment Youth Forum (PANDYEF), has described the late Clark as “the last Trojan of democracy and resource control in the Niger Delta region”.

In a statement by its spokesman, Mazi Chika Art Adiele, the group, which is the youth wing of PANDEF, said “unfortunate transition of our dear founding father” was received with rude shock.

“We honour a man of excellence, virtue, diligence and integrity, whose life and times was profoundly exemplary with rock solid dedication to justice, equity and fairness,” said PANDYEF.

Harry: He Fought for N’Delta Emancipation

The National Chairman of the South-South Chiefs and Elders, Chief Omubo Harry, has described Clark as the headmaster of the struggle for Niger Delta freedom.

He said as the father of Niger Delta people, he made the region and Ijaw ethnic nationality proud, by fighting for the emancipation of the region.

“Edwin Clark is a father to the Niger Delta. He is even a father to the group called South-South Chiefs and Elders. We talk about pioneers’ fighters in the Niger Delta freedom, he is the headmaster of all.

“Minus the fact that he is an elder statesman, Edwin Clark is a father to the struggle for the emancipation of Niger Delta freedom. He is our father in terms of this struggle for liberation of the oppressed in Nigeria, special reference to the Niger Delta region.”