World’s Richest Man, Elon Musk Set to Release “Smartest AI on Earth” Today

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

World’s richest person, Elon Musk, a key figure in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) race, has pledged to release what he said is the smartest AI, Grok 3, today (Monday).

The South African-born billionaire, in a post on X, yesterday, hinted that the new release will be the smartest on earth.

“At times I think Grok 3 is scary smart,” Musk said via video conference at the World Government Summit in Dubai.



Musk noted that the model, which was trained on synthetic data, may reflect on errors it makes by iterating over the data to attain logical coherence, adding that the new model was reportedly trained on 100,000 Nvidia GPUs, with a reported value exceeding $4 billion, suggesting a significant increase in processing power.



A few weeks ago, several X users, including Alexey Shabanov, a reverse engineer, reported using X’s Grok chatbot software to access Grok 3, the replacement for xAI’s existing model, Grok 2.

The users claimed that they were able to get the model to answer a variety of questions, including those on coding and logical thinking before their access was taken away, TechCrunch reported.



The release of Grok 3 is following a debacle between Musk and Sam Altman, for the ownership of one of the world’s most prominent AI tools, OpenAI. But their relationship deteriorated after Musk left the startup in 2018 to create his own AI company, xAI.

In February 2024, Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its management, claiming that the company’s recent path had gone against its core values, but dropped the complaint shortly after.