Flood: Again, Seyi Tinubu  Donates Relief Items Worth N100m to Borno Students

Segun James

Barely six months after the son of the Nigerian President, Seyi Tinubu and his friends donated relief materials worth N500 million to the victims of the September 2024 flood disaster in Maiduguri, the president’s son has donated another palliative worth N100 million to about six tertiary institutions affected by the incident in Borno State.

Flagging off the distribution of thousands of bags of rice, salt, cartons of Spaghetti, marghi, sets of wrappers, blankets, and vegetable oil among others, Seyi said the gesture was to cushion the hardship faced by students in the affected schools, including University of Maiduguri, College of Agriculture, College of Nursing, College of Health and Federal College of Fisheries, Baga.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students and Engagement, Hon. Sunday Adebayo Asefon yesterday at the College of Agriculture Maiduguri, Seyi said the idea was muted last year in the peak of the crisis when he paid a sympathy visit to the Borno State Government and donated materials worth N500 million.

He disclosed the leaders of the Students Union Government (SUG) accosted him at the airport seeking extensive support for students affected by the disaster.

He explained that: “Seyi being a committed leader for Youth Empowerment, and keying into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration irrespective of tribe, religion or political considerations, collaborated with his friends and provided additional relief items to the affected students which were distributed today”.

He commended all the SUG leaders, the Committee Chairman, and his team, as well as the security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police for their unwavering support which led to the smooth and successful conduct of the exercise.

Seyi further revealed that his door is always open to Nigerian youths in giving them hope, as they are the future leaders of tomorrow.

He enjoined the Chairman of the Committee and his team as well as SUG representatives to do justice and transparently distribute the relief items to the real beneficiaries, even as he prayed to God to forestall future occurrences of any natural or man-made disasters in the country.

In their goodwill messages, the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Lucky Emonefe; the Senate President of Students Affairs, Comrade Babatunde Akintaye and the Chairman of the Committee for distribution of the items, Comrade Mallam Sadiq praised President Tinubu for approving billions of naira as scholarship loan to Nigerian students, in which Borno students alone who applied for the scheme have received over a billion as scholarship intervention.