Tinubu, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Buhari, Atiku, Obi, Governors, Others Mourn Pa Adebanjo at 96

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Segun James, Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos, James Sowole in Abeokuta and Fidelis David in Akure

President Bola Tinubu yesterday mourned the death of the leader of the apex Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo at the age of 96, saying the deceased’s principled voice of political activism will be deeply missed.



Also, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, former vice president, Atiku Abubukar, the Presidential candidate of the Labour party in the last general election Peter Obi and Senator Orji Kalu, also commiserated with the family of the late Afenifere leader.

Governors of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, and the Obafemi Awolowo Leadership Selection Committee joined other Nigerians to mourn the late sage.



Pa Adebanjo, according to a statement from his family died peacefully at his residence in Lekki, Lagos State yesterday morning, February 14, 2025.

The statement read: “With a heart full of gratitude for a selfless life spent in the service of God, the nation and humanity, we announce the passing of our beloved patriarch, Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo.



“He died peacefully this morning, Friday, February 14, 2025, at his Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria home at the age of 96.

“The foremost nationalist, elder statesman, distinguished lawyer, very distinct politician, an apostle of true federalism, former organising secretary of Action Group and the national leader of Afenifere is survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



“We will forever cherish his commitment to fighting for truth, equity and justice. His belief and struggle for a truly independent and progressive Nigeria was total, and this he fought for until he breathed his last breath.

“The family is consulting with Papa’s friends, associates, and numerous interest groups across the length and breadth of Nigeria and beyond to fine-tune plans for befitting funeral details, which will be communicated in due course.



“A condolence register is open at his residence in Lagos (8, Ayo Adebanjo Close, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos) and his country home in Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.”

In a statement personally signed by him yesterday, President Tinubu described the deceased as a statesman and politician who stood among the last generation of nationalists who shaped the foundation of Nigeria as a nation.

Tinubu, who traced Baba Adebanjo’s political history to the Action Group in the First Republic where he served as Organising Secretary described him as a committed disciple of late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo who joined the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) as one of the leading voices against Nigeria’s military dictatorship in the 1990s.



The President added that though he later parted ways politically with Pa Adebanjo based on principle, he however shared a personal bond with the Afenifere leader.

“All who knew Baba Adebanjo drew from his boundless wisdom and cherished the democratic ideals he tirelessly campaigned for.



“His principled voice, which resonated through decades of political activism, will be deeply missed. As a nation, we will miss his regular interventions in national affairs, which enriched our political discourse.

“His unwavering commitment to truth and justice extended to my journey as a governorship candidate in 1999. Baba Adebanjo’s steadfast support was instrumental in my election as Governor of Lagos State under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy,” Tinubu added.

Obasanjo described late Adebanjo as a great man, a committed nationalist, an effective representative of his people and an unpretentious personality.



According to him: “It was with deep sense of personal loss that I received the sad news of the passing of my beloved friend and senior brother, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, away in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where I am currently attending the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly.”



The former President in a tribute made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi stated that the unfortunate news came to him as a shock, lamenting his passing was “no doubt, a huge loss not only to me and to Ogun State but also to the country as a whole.”

“As a foundation member of the Action Group Party (A.G.), he will be remembered as a foremost nationalist and patriot who has given his best as an active community leader and an exemplary politician with integrity and one who has demonstrated that politics is an avenue not for mindless enrichment but for rendering faithful service to humanity.”



The former President recalled that: “As a democratically-elected President of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007, we both sometimes disagreed to agree to committedly regenerate and reposition our country to meet the hopes and aspirations of the Nigerian people and chart the course to our nation’s glorious future. He was such an unpretentious personality! His thoughts, utterances and deeds were completely devoid of political partisanship. He had friends from all over the country and he led a life filled with remarkable experiences.



“Until his death, he fought with courage and tenacity to see to the restructuring of the Nigerian nation through which good governance based on democratic principles and practice and leading to unity in diversity, justice and equity, political stability, nationalism, popular participation, peace and security and socio-economic progress with strong leadership would be enshrined.



“I will undoubtedly miss my amazing and beloved Egbon Ayo, with the hope to continue to hold on to the good and remarkable memories we had together, till we meet to part no more,” Obasanjo stated.

Ex-president Buhari, in a release by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, described the demise one of Chief Adebanjo as a great loss for the nation.



“The late Chief Adebanjo was one of those rare politicians who straddled the worlds of the legal profession, politics, and socio-cultural activism,” said the former president.

He prayed for the repose of his soul and for fortitude to his family, admirers, and the government and people of Ogun State to bear the loss

In a statement, former President Jonathan expressed sadness over the demise, describing the late elder statesman as a symbol of courage and resilience.



Jonathan noted that Chief Adebanjo was a national hero and crusader for justice who continued to advocate for a better society till the very end.

The former President stated: “I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, over the passing of the late elder statesman and notable nationalist who died at the age of 96 years.

“Chief Adebanjo was a revered leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation Afenifere and a national hero who dedicated his life to the service of our nation. He was a symbol of resilience and commitment to the good of our society.



“His passing is a profound loss to our nation, as he was a man of unwavering principles, courage, and dedication to the ideals of justice, equity, and unity. May God grant his family and loved ones the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.”



In his condolence , message, Atiku wrote, “I am saddened by the news of the passing away of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a foremost elder statesman and one of the few remaining nationalists of our country.”

Atiku said that the late Afenifere leader was a formidable force and a fearless fighter for justice, equity, and an egalitarian society.



”It is on record that Pa Adebanjo spent his entire youthful days fighting against colonial rule; spent his middle age to fight against military dictatorship and his latter days to ensure that good governance, rule of law and democracy took firm roots in Nigeria,” he added.



For his part, Peter Obi, said he was mourning the demise of his arch-supporter and the leader of the Afenifere.

Obi in lengthy condolences on his X (formerly Tweeter) handle recalled Pa Adebanjo’s words to him still stressing justice and equity

In the condolence, Obi said, “My family and the Obidient Movement got the shocking news of the passing on of our dear father and leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who was a great pillar in the struggle for a new Nigeria.



“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and the Afenifere organisation. His death is a profound loss to Nigeria and to all who cherish justice, equity, and truth. As the leader of Afenifere, Pa Adebanjo remained a steadfast advocate for a united and progressive Nigeria. His unwavering commitment to fairness and his relentless pursuit of a better nation have left an indelible mark on our country’s history.



“One thing my political journey in life taught me, for which I am eternally grateful to God is bringing me close to a few great minds who helped to shape my perception of this land as a great country.

“One such person is Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the quintessential Afenifere leader

“I remain deeply grateful for his support during my presidential campaign. His endorsement was not merely a political gesture but a testament to his belief in the ideals of equity and inclusiveness.



“He stood firm in his convictions against all odds demonstrating his dedication to the greater good of Nigeria.

“May his death not be in vain. Instead, let it serve as a renewed call to action for all who believe in justice and fairness.”

Similarly, the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, described its late leader as an avowed Awoist.

The group stated that the deceased was known for his central stage advocacy of restructuring, true federalism and a Nigeria of equity, fairness and true sense of belonging for its constituent ethnic nationalities.

Afenifere in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Chief Sola Ebiseni, said for about a decade Baba had often reminded his followers that at his age, he was already at the “departure lounge” to strengthen us for the continued struggle for a better Nigeria, a country he truly loved.

Ebiseni promised that followers of the late leader, would undauntedly keep the banner afloat.

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, described the passing of the foremost nationalist as the end of a glorious era.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, Ogun State yesterday, Abiodun described Adebanjo as a man of principle and one of the most prominent and unwavering disciples of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Abiodun, who described Adebanjo’s death at the age of 96 at his residence in Lekki, Lagos State, as a profound loss to Nigeria, said the government and people of Ogun State could not have wished for a more glorious end for the unblemished apostle of federalism, good governance and the defence of Yoruba interests who stood head and shoulders above many of his contemporaries and set the pace in critical appraisal of governments and governance as vehicles of social engineering.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa described the death as a national loss

In a statement he signed, the governor said he was saddened to learn of the passing of Pa Adebanjo, whom he described as a leader and statesman who dedicated his life to serving the people.

The statement read: “Throughout his lifetime, Pa Adebanjo demonstrated unwavering commitment to the values of democracy, justice, and equality in Nigeria.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May they find comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders and citizens.”

The Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in mourning the passage of the elder statesman and nationalist, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, noted that the death of Pa Adebanjo was a colossal loss to the country and the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, and an irreplaceable loss to the people of Ijebu and Ogun State.

He also expressed condolences to the Adebanjo family, Ogun State Governor, and the entire Isanyan Ogbo community in Ijebu, Ogun State, on the passing of a social and political leader who never held executive or appointed government office in his lifetime.

Sanwo-Olu said Chief Adebanjo’s record of service to the Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a whole as a celebrated lawyer, politician, rights activist, and Afenifere chieftain would remain indelible for generations to come.

“The legacies of Chief Ayo Adebanjo cannot be forgotten because of the positive impacts he made during his lifetime and his extraordinary life of courage and service to humanity, his community, the Yoruba race, and the nation,” Sanwo-Olu added.

Chairman, Senate Committee on South East Development Commission, and former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the elder statesman.

In a heartfelt condolence message, Kalu described Pa Adebanjo as a patriotic leader, a strong advocate for democracy, and a symbol of national unity.

Kalu acknowledged the late statesman’s lifelong dedication to justice, equity, and good governance, noting that his contributions to Nigeria’s socio-political development would remain indelible.

The leader of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti also mourned the demise Pa Adebanjo, whom he described as a disciple of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, who was committed to the principles of good governance, rule of law and the protection of fundamental rights of Nigerians.

In a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Akure yesterday, he said Adebanjo’s contributions during the struggle for Nigeria’s independence as well as during struggles for the restoration and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria shall remain indelible in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

“It is with great sadness that received the news of the passing into glory of Chief Samuel Ayodeji Adebanjo, my brother, comrade-in-arms and political associate for upwards of 70 years,” he added.

The Obafemi Awolowo Leadership Selection Committee also mourned the passage of Pa Adebanjo who they said was their valued member and champion of the ideals of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

A statement by the Committee Chairman, Chief Emeka Anyaoku noted that, “Chief Adebmajo was defined by integrity, courage, and an unyielding commitment to justice and the common good.

“A lifelong ally of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, he stood firmly by his side in life and carried the torch of his legacy with unmatched dedication after his passing . His passion for the principles of good governance, federalism and the advancement of the Nigerian nation never waned.

“As a member of our selection committee, Chief Adebanjo brought wisdom, clarity and unshakable moral compass to our deliberations. His place will be proudly difficult to fill, for his contributions were not only of the mind but of the heart and spirit.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing but comforted by the towering legacy he leaves behind. Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s life was in every sense a life of service. May his soul rest in peace”.