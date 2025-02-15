Aiyedatiwa Disburses N2.5bn Gratuity to Retired LG Workers, Primary School Teachers 

Fidelis David in Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has assured retirees of his commitment to the phased payment of outstanding gratuities, saying additional N2.5 billion has been set aside in the latest phase to clear the gratuities of retirees from 2013.

Aiyedatiwa, who disclosed this yesterday during the flag-off ceremony of the fourth batch of bulk defrayment of arrears of gratuities for retired local government staff and primary school teachers at the Cocoa Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Akure, said his administration will not relent until all arrears are fully liquidated.

The governor emphasised that the government recognises the financial burdens faced by retirees and has prioritised their welfare despite the state’s limited resources.

He disclosed that, in the last three phases of the initiative, a total of N3 billion had been expended to clear gratuity backlogs up to the year 2012.

“Retirees deserve to enjoy the fruits of their labour in peace and dignity. This initiative is part of our broader strategy to improve their welfare and ensure they are not forgotten after years of meritorious service,” the governor stated.

He reiterated that under his leadership, a system of regular warehousing of funds for gratuity payments had been put in place to ensure seamless and consistent disbursement.

He also assured that gratuity payments in the state would no longer be subject to political influence or favoritism, as only the year of retirement would determine payment priority.

“Your prayers for us have continued to sustain us. It is to the glory of God that your efforts and support as well as that of the entire people of the State have given us yet another opportunity as we look forward to my official inauguration on Monday, 24th February, 2025. I wish to assure you that with our renewed mandate, an era of unprecedented delivery of dividends of good governance for the benefits of all and sundry in our Sunshine State has come,” he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Philip, appreciated the governor for prioritising the welfare of retirees.

He commended the proactive measures taken by the administration to clear gratuity arrears despite financial constraints, describing it as a testament to the governor’s commitment to putting a smile on the faces of retirees.

Philip urged the beneficiaries to utilise the payments judiciously and expressed optimism that more retirees would benefit from subsequent phases of the defrayment exercise.

Mr. Johnson Osunyemi, Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Ondo State Chapter, appreciated the governor for always prioritising the welfare of retirees and ensuring timely payment of gratuities.

He noted that Ondo State pensioners are among the few in the country enjoying regular pension increases, a privilege not extended to retirees in many other states.

Osunyemi further commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for being one of the few governors in Nigeria to approve the implementation of the new minimum wage for pensioners, describing it as a landmark achievement that has significantly improved the living conditions of retirees in the state.

Some of the beneficiaries including Ahmed Babatunde, Cecilia Olasimbo, and Francis Adejuwon expressed gratitude for the initiative, noting that the payments would greatly ease their financial burdens. They described the governor’s approach as transparent, fair, and commendable.