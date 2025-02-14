  • Friday, 14th February, 2025

Bala Urges Traditional Institutions to Emulate Ooni’s Wife’s Humanitarian Efforts

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has called on traditional institutions across the country to emulate the humanitarian efforts of Her Majesty, Olori Temitope Adesegun Ogunwusi, wife of the Ooni of Ife, in making  meaningful impact on the lives of children and the less privileged in the society.  

The governor made this appeal while receiving Oloro Temitope Ogunwusi on a courtesy visit  at the Exco Chamber, Government House, Bauchi yesterday.

The visit was part of her humanitarian programmes under Hope Alive Initiative (HAI) aimed at  supporting vulnerable children and communities.  

Governor Mohammed thanked the Olori for her visit and praised her philanthropic efforts, which he noted have positively impacted lives across the country.

Commending her commitment to social welfare, Governor Mohammed praised her efforts in extending help beyond socio-religious boundaries.

The governor called on Nigerians to unite and work together to address the country’s challenges, emphasising the importance of giving back to society to ensure the vulnerable feel a sense of belonging.

Mohammed also urged traditional institutions to champion the cause of similar initiative towards uplifting society’s most vulnerable.  

Earlier, Mrs. Adesegun informed the governor that her initiative was in the state to distribute humanitarian gifts to children born in February often referred to as the Valentine Month as part of efforts to promote child welfare and social support.  

She expressed her admiration for the governor’s humanitarian services, particularly in promoting unity and impacting the lives of children and the vulnerable.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, she reaffirmed her dedication to improving the lives of children and vulnerable groups through her foundation. 

