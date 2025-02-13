  • Thursday, 13th February, 2025

NIS Arrests Notorious Trafficker, Rescues Two  Female Victims in Sokoto

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Illela Border Command has  arrested  a notorious trafficker, Sirajo Illela, and the rescue two female victims bound for Libya.

A statement by the Command Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Abdulahi Mohammed, said that the arrest was made at the suspect’s family residence in Yar Kara area, Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State, around 1:30 a.m  yesterday 2025.

According to the NIS, the two victims, Maryam Akinosi, 40, from Ogun State, and Olatunde Abidemi, 26, from Oyo State, were found to be traveling without any valid documents. The preliminary investigations revealed that they were on their way to Libya.

NIS explained The suspect, Sirajo Illela, has been on the wanted list of both the Immigration and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for a long time.

He is known for harbouring and supporting human trafficking through illegal routes in Illela border.

While handing over the suspect and victims to NAPTIP, the Comptroller, Illela Border Command, CIS Anthony Akuneme, reiterated the commitment of the NIS under the leadership of the Comptroller-General, Kemi Nandap, to fighting human trafficking and smuggling of migrants in Nigeria.

“We are committed to ensuring that our borders are secured, and that those who engage in illegal activities, such as human trafficking, are brought to justice,” Akuneme said.

The NAPTIP Commander in Sokoto, who received the suspect and victims, thanked the NIS for their collaboration and commitment to fighting human trafficking.

The victims and the suspect have been handed over to NAPTIP in Sokoto for further investigation and prosecution.

The arrest is a significant milestone in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria, and demonstrates the effectiveness of the collaboration between the NIS and other law enforcement agencies.

