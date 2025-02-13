IBPLC, OthersTackle Road Crashes in Nigeria

In a landmark move to promote road safety and reduce road crashes in Nigeria, International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), through the intervention of the AB InBev Foundation has reinforced their commitment to safer roads by installing 35 cautionary road signages and donating 1,000 reflective jackets to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

These interventions target key cities such as Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Ilesha, Onitsha, and Sagamu/Abeokuta which host some of country’s busiest highways.

Speaking on the initiative, the Corporate Affairs & Regulatory Director, International Breweries PLC, Temitope Oguntokun, said: “As a socially responsible organisation, we are deeply committed to the safety of lives and property. By working closely with the FRSC, we aim to address critical road safety challenges and reduce preventable accidents across Nigeria’s highways. This initiative is a testament to our dedication to sustainable development and the well-being of our society.”

Continuing, she said “the partnership demonstrates how collaborative efforts can significantly enhance road safety in the country. The reflective jackets and cautionary signages will go a long way in saving lives and improving compliance with road safety regulations.”

Road crashes remain a critical challenge in Nigeria with the FRSC reporting a staggering 10,617 road traffic crashes in 2023 alone. Among the primary challenges and causes of these incidents are limited public awareness of the dangers of over speeding, drunk driving among others.