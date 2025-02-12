Why Okpebholo Suspended State Attorney General, LG Service Boss

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Indications have emerged why the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, suspended the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Samson Osagie and the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Mr. Damian Lawani.

Okpebholo last week placed a suspension order on the two key political aides pending investigations into allegation of financial infractions.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the state government, Musa Umar Ikhilor and posted on the Governor Okpebholo Media Centre platform by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, accused the two officials of “grave financial infractions”.

The statement read: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the suspension from office, of the Chairman of Edo State Local Government Service Commission, Hon. Damian Lawani and the Honorable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Samson Osagie Ph.D., over allegations of grave official and financial infractions.

“The suspension is with immediate effect. Consequently, the governor has ordered the setting up of an Investigative Committee to investigate the allegations levelled against them and make appropriate recommendations accordingly.

“The suspension of Hon. Damian Lawani and the Honorable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice became necessary to enable Government carry out a thorough investigation into the allegation of financial infractions leveled against them.

“They are to remain suspended pending the conclusion of the investigation”.

Although government statement did not revealed the type of “grave financial infractions” it levied on the two officials, THISDAY gathered that the two violated their oath of office through alleged involvement in monetary transactions for their personal gains.

According to a government a LG official who preferred anonymity, Lawani in connivance with a former deputy governor of the state, jointly collected the sum of N5 million from each of the LGCs through the Acting Chairmen horridly put in place by the Okpebholo administration after the illegal removal of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen who are currently in court challenging the legality of their suspension.

In the heat of the public outcry, the state House of Assembly last week Monday, was said to have approached the court seeking interpretation of Section 20 of Edo Local Govt Law 2000.

To achieve this, the lawmakers took a writ of summons against the “supposed” suspended chairmen of the 18 local governments areas through C. O Edosa of C. O Edosa and Co, joining the 18 chairmen in the suit as defendants with the Edo State Government, the Governor of the state and three others.

Besides, the state legislature, Speaker of the assembly, Blessing Agbebaku were listed as claimants alongside councilors from the 18 council areas of the state.

In the suit No. B/34/2025, dated January 28, 2025 and filed at the Edo State High Court, the state legislature put forward four issues for determination and also sought for none reliefs.

The claimants seek to know whether having regard to the provisions of Section 20 (b) of the local government law, 2000, the assembly does not have the power to suspend a chairman and/or the vice chairman of a local government council in Edo state.

To determine if the assembly breach section 20(b) of the law by tampering with democratic structure of local government councils in Edo state by suspending the chairmen and their vice.

The court is also to determine whether by the combined reading of the provisions of Sections 11 (3) and Section 14 of the law, the leaders of the legislative arms of the councils in were not democratically elected members of the council.

Lastly, if the legislative arms are not entitled, in the absence of the chairman and vice chairman, to act on behalf of the Council particularly with regards to the administration, management and/or control of the affairs of the local government council and all the funds due to the local government Council.

In a similar manner, the claimants seek amongst the following declaration if by it action, the legislature has not in any way obliterated the existence of the democratic structure of councils, therefore the democratic system of local government council, its structure, administration and governance is still intact and in place.

A declaration that by virtue of the provisions of Section 20 (b) of the Local Government Law, 2000, Edo State, the 1st Claimant (Edo State House of Assembly) has the power to suspend a chairman and/or vice chairman of a local government council in Edo state.

A declaration that by the combined reading of the provisions of Sections 11(3)and Section 14 of the Local Government Law, 2000, Edo State, the 3rd- 19th claimants (Leader (s) of the Legislative Arms of the local government councils in Edo State) are democratically elected members of the local government council.

In the summons, the defendants are to enter appearance personally or through their counsels within forty-two days of being served.

“If the defendants does not enter appearance within the time and at the place above mentioned such order(s) will be made and proceedings may be taken as the Judge may think just and expedient,” it stated.

In a twist, however, Edo Speaker, Agbebaku, 48 hours after the suit was instituted, disassociated self and the assembly from the suit against the suspended LGC chairmen.

THISDAY further learnt that amidst the swirling intrigue surrounding the legal suit, was the ripples it generated at the hallowed chamber, and the general belief that state assembly and the Speaker colluded with the acting chairmen to pursue the lawsuit, which questions the very validity of the suspension order issued by the assembly.

There was also a question as to why out of nowhere, a provocative suit, numbered B/34/2025 and dated January 28, 2025, emerged in the State High Court aiming to interpret the power of the state assembly to suspend erring chairmen if there is nothing in the offing.

In addition to this is the belief that the plot was orchestrated by the Speaker, along with the 18 acting council chairmen who currently hold the reins as alleged sponsors of the legal challenge.

This revelation raises a storm of questions: Can a suit be instituted without the knowledge of the Speaker who is also a party to the suit?

And why four major issues touching at the very heart of the purported suspension of the elected council chairmen were listed for determination in the suit?

Caught in the whirlwind of scandal and the risk of tarnishing his reputation, the Speaker, Agbebaku was forced to issue a disclaimer through a letter by his lawyers, R. O. Isenalumhe & Co.

In the disclaimer, the Speaker unequivocally demanded the immediate removal of his name and the Edo State House of Assembly from the suit, alongside a formal apology for the embarrassment this situation may have caused.

It was further gathered that the Speaker in a bid to fervently distance himself from the mystery surrounding the lawsuit, allegedly approached the governor to tell him he has nothing to do with the lawsuit which the governor promised to look into after which he handed a suspension order on the Lawani.

On the Attorney General, THISDAY learnt that his offence was the alleged inability to reach out to the counsel handling the governor’s case in the tribunal where his declaration by INEC as the winner of the September 21 2014 governorship poll is being challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party.

Affirming his innocence, Samson Osagie stated that he was prepared to defend himself and clear his name while reacting to the development.

The suspended AG, in a personally signed statement, said he was not given opportunity to defend himself before his suspension.

The statement said: “My attention has just been drawn to a Government special announcement dated 5th February, 2025 in which I was alleged to have been engaged in financial infractions with the Chairman of the Local Government service commission and therefore suspended.

“Let me state unequivocally that I am not and was never involved in any financial dealing with anyone nor committed any financial infraction of any kind. I was also not confronted with the said allegations by anyone before my suspension was announced.

“I will be prepared to defend myself and prove my innocence in order to clear my name and hard-earned reputation which I have labored to build over the years”.

Nevertheless, efforts to reach Damian Lawani on the issue proved abortive as all phone calls to his lines could not get through as were all switched off.”