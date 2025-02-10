Ubani Applauds Labour Party for Endorsing Otti, Urges Resolution of  Disputes

Sunday Ehigiator

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Onyekachi Ubani, has commended the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party for endorsing Governor Alex Otti as the party’s gubernatorial candidate for the 2027 general election in Abia State.

The NWC of the party had on Friday said it had endorsed Otti, the presidential candidate of the party in 2023, Peter Obi and the Lagos State governorship candidate in 2023, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, as candidates for the 2027 general election.

The party expressed confidence that Obi will unseat President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

Ubani described the decision as a step in the right direction, emphasising that it reflects the party’s commitment to good governance and the overall interest of Nigerians.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Dr. Ubani, who was recently appointed as Chairman of the Electoral Reform Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), lauded the NWC for recognising Governor Otti’s capacity and dedication to the development of Abia State.

He described the endorsement as a strategic move, considering the governor’s performance and the expectations of the people.

Ubani, however, urged the Labour Party’s leadership to go beyond endorsements and actively work to resolve internal conflicts within the party.

He warned that failing to address these issues could make Dr. Otti to defect to another viable party in Nigeria.

He further highlighted the pressure on Governor Otti from Abians, urging him to consider defecting to another party if the Labour Party fails to put its house in order.

Ubani called on the NWC to act swiftly to maintain unity within the party and protect its only governorship seat, ensuring a stronger political future for both the governor and the party in Abia State.