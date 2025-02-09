South-east Must Connect to Central Govt Through APC, I’ll Connect Anambra in November, Says Ganduje

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, has urged the states in the South-east zone of the country to strive to be connected to the central government through the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).



Ganduje stated this yesterday in Awka, the Anambra State during the inauguration of the state secretariat of the party, which was procured, equipped and furnished by two of its governorship aspirants – Mr. Paul Chukwuma and Prof. Obiora Okonkwo.

This is coming as the governorship aspirants of the party, including Chukwuma, Okonkwo, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chukwuma Umeoji, and Johnbosco Onunkwo pledged to win the state governorship seat for the party in the November 8 election if given the ticket.



Ganduje who addressed party faithful, described Igbo as the most nationalistic tribe in Nigeria, adding that there was a need for them to connect to the centre by keying into the APC, to properly gain the dividends inherent in the country as a reward for being nationalistic.

He said: “We’re here to inaugurate the party secretariat and to hold a meeting with the stakeholders to discuss issues, obtain ideas, and make resolutions to ensure where we are going. Of course, you know where we are going, it is the Government House.



“We must be focused; we must have plans; we must have vision and I can see that the party in Anambra is fully aware of that. You have five states; we pray for more states for you (South-east), but you must strive to connect to the centre.



“We want to connect you to the centre; we want to plug you into the national grid. Now, politically, you are under rural electrification; you are under generator and this is unacceptable; you need to connect to the national grid.

“You are the most nationalistic people one can find anywhere in Nigeria. Everywhere you go, you must see the Igbo doing one thing or another, and that is what being nationalistic means. Why then do you want to cocoon yourself in one corner?

“We want to take you back to the good old days of Ojukwu when he was pardoned to return to Nigeria in the interest of one Nigeria, the days of Nnamdi Azikiwe. I have resolved to do it and we have seen the vigour in you, the intention and we will do it starting from Anambra,” he explained.



Ganduje added that President Bola Tinubu remains articulate and believes in the unity and reforms of Nigeria.

“Some of the things that need to be reformed are being taken care of. That is the mark of a leader. A leader who can fix the broken; he does not talk anyhow, but talks with facts and figures; Tinubu is taking Nigeria to the next level.



“We have already started seeing the effect of the reforms; more oil is being produced; security is improving; refineries are working and our currency is improving. So, you need to be connected. We are here to seek your cooperation and commitment so that we can capture this state,” he said.



Meanwhile, the aspirants of the party used the opportunity of the inauguration to show their strengths, as they mobilised their supporters to the event in large numbers.

However, two of the aspirants – Chukwuma and Okonkwo stood out as both pledged to ensure victory for the party if handed the governorship ticket.

Chukwuma said: “We are here because we want to take Anambra and connect her to the centre. Today marks the beginning of victory for APC in Anambra.



“Our national chairman promised to connect Anambra to the centre and we believe him. I’m happy for my brother contestants, we are happy they are in our party, but they should work with us to achieve victory. I’m the one who will give the party victory.

Okonkwo on the other hand said: “I am happy the party in Anambra has changed. I will lead the best and strongest campaign that will produce an APC governor. If you give me the ticket I will give you the C of O of the Anambra Government House.”