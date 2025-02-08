Hyundai Motor Redefines EV Mobility with IONIQ 9 Electric SUV

Bennett Oghifo

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled IONIQ 9, a three-row, all-electric SUV with expansive interior space that fuses cutting-edge design and innovative electric vehicle (EV) technology.

IONIQ 9 was unveiled at the iconic Goldstein House in LA, a celebrated example of mid-century modern architecture. This unique venue reflects Hyundai Motor’s vision of positioning its IONIQ lineup as a symbol of innovation and progress in the EV market, underscoring its leadership in electrification and the company’s target to offer a full lineup of 23 EV models by 2030. Following IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, both triple winners at the World Car of the Year Awards in 2022 and 2023 respectively, IONIQ 9 will build on this legacy of electrification excellence.

According to the automaker, the World Premiere event opened with a keynote speech by José Muñoz, the President and Global Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. Following the unveiling of IONIQ 9, the event featured a terrace talk session exploring the Hyundai brand and IONIQ 9’s design and space, while an exhibition zone showcased the development journey of IONIQ 9.

The statement said, “IONIQ 9 is an appealing new choice for customers seeking a three-row EV that can accommodate up to seven occupants. It provides impressive space and features that cater to individual needs while offering a sense of togetherness — it is truly ‘Built to Belong’. IONIQ 9 is designed to meet the needs of consumers who are hyper-connected but also value space, privacy and relaxation.”

IONIQ 9 embodies Hyundai Motor’s unwavering commitment and confidence in electrification. Based on Hyundai Motor Group’s acclaimed Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), IONIQ 9 offers outstanding interior space, providing customers with unique value while solidifying our leadership in the global EV market,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company

Serene, spacious interior provides an unparalleled EV experience

IONIQ 9 offers superior roominess with ample second- and third-row space, providing an exceptional experience for occupants. Its interior design is characterized by elliptical elements and calming tones to create a lounge-like atmosphere. This provides a serene and natural feel, especially when immersed in natural light from the Panoramic Sunroof.

IONIQ 9’s flat floor accommodates seating arrangements for six or seven occupants. The Relaxation Seats in the first and second rows can fully recline and offer a leg rest for optimal comfort, allowing up to four people to rest during vehicle charging depending on the configuration. IONIQ 9 also boasts 1,899 mm of headroom and 2,050 mm of legroom, when second and third rows are combined.

IONIQ 9’s Relaxation Seats feature Hyundai Motor’s first Dynamic Body Care system 6, including a Dynamic Touch Massage function. This system uses pressure and vibration to stimulate blood flow and circulation, reducing fatigue on long drives.

IONIQ 9 also introduces second-row Swiveling Seats, allowing the second- and third-row occupants to face each other when the vehicle is stationary. This flexible configuration feature enhances interaction and communication among passengers, adding another way to enjoy the vehicle’s unique space.

The SUV’s slidable Universal Island 2.0 console provides an impressive level of storage and delivers a walk-through front-row seating arrangement, enhancing accessibility and convenience. The bidirectional armrests can be opened from the front and rear allowing easy access to the console from the second row.

Universal Island 2.0 can be moved by up to 190 mm, allowing passengers in the second row to access it easily. The console also provides 5.6 liters of storage in the upper tray, as well as 12.6 liters of storage in the lower sliding tray.

With the third-row seats folded flat, the trunk can accommodate up to 1,323 liters of luggage, while with all three rows in place IONIQ 9 offers up to 620 liters of luggage room.8 Additionally, the front trunk offers a maximum volume of 88 liters for RWD models and 52 liters for AWD models.

IONIQ 9 also emphasizes sustainability in its material choices. These include Eco Process Leather 9, Recycled PET Fabric, Wool Fabric, Bio TPO/PU Skin, Bio PET/SUEDE Fabric, and Bio Paint. The vehicle also uses paint made from recycled tyre waste.

The IONIQ 9’s panoramic curved display, floating dashboard, slim air vents and ambient interior lighting further enhance the vehicle’s futuristic interior atmosphere.

IONIQ 9’s sleek ‘Aerosthetic’ exterior reflects Hyundai Motor’s commitment to blending aerodynamic innovation and sophisticated, futuristic styling. IONIQ 9’s front-end design features Parametric Pixels integrated into the LED light units and lower fascia, creating a unique and sophisticated image.

IONIQ 9’s silhouette is defined by a smooth, curved roofline, creating a streamlined aerodynamic profile and a low drag coefficient of just 0.259 Cd 12 when fitted with digital side mirrors.

Energy usage efficiency is also enhanced by smoothing and balancing airflow under the body, and reduced wheel and tire resistance. To address these needs, a new dual-motion active air flap (AAF) system has been applied for the first time. Other aero-optimizing solutions include a 3D-shaped underbody cover, aerodynamic wheels and hidden antennas.

With the longest wheelbase of any Hyundai model, at 3,130 mm, IONIQ 9 impresses with its expansive cabin and grand proportions. The pure volume of the body and fenders create an imposing impression, while intricately designed accents add depth and dimension. The flowing rear wheel arch character line emphasizes the vehicle’s unique volumes and contributes to its dynamic design.

Reminiscent of a boat tail, the rear continues the theme of pixel-fused seamless integration while contributing to IONIQ 9’s outstanding aerodynamic performance. The streamlined roofline and rising lower line create balance and give the silhouette a sleek, dynamic look.

Notably, IONIQ 9 is the first Hyundai model to eliminate the roof antenna by dividing its functions between the windshield cover (for GPS and satellite radio), the instrument panel (for Connected Car Services) and the tailgate glass (for FM/AM and Digital Multimedia Broadcasting), contributing towards its advanced and minimalistic design.

Exterior lighting aligns with Hyundai’s other EV models, featuring IONIQ signature Parametric Pixel lamps with small cube projection headlights and an intelligent front-lighting system (IFS) to support improved vision and driving safety while preventing glare to oncoming vehicles. The rear features a full LED combination lamp. For enhanced visibility, the outside door handles feature indirect lighting.

IONIQ 9’s confident stance is supported by a range of wheel options, including standard-fit 19-inch items, 20-inch and 21-inch wheel options, and a top-of-the-line 21-inch Calligraphy design, allowing buyers to customize the vehicle further.

The SUV is available in 16 exterior colors, including new hues such as Celadon Gray Matte, Celadon Gray Metallic, Ionosphere Green Pearl, Sunset Brown Pearl and Cosmic Blue Pearl.

Inside, interior trim colourway choices include Obsidian Black and six unique two-tone options.