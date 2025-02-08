 Factors to Consider Before Taking Business Loans

Omolabake Fasogbon

While money is the soul of business, loans remain one of the available vehicles to propel business ventures.

Obtaining loans however may not be the best decision in all cases, given the inherent risks and obligation for responsible borrowing.

A number of reasons, including internal and external such as cash flows, financial management, market and economy, operational challenges, and other loan-related issues add up to contribute to why businesses fall into debt, which in extreme cases go bankrupt or fizzle out.

Reports point out to a growing trend of local businesses filing for insolvency due to mounting debt burdens, while many are struggling to meet loan repayments amidst economic challenges, including inflation and currency fluctuations. This comes with dire consequences not only for lenders, the economy and the borrowers also feel the pinch.

It is thus important that before deciding to take a loan, borrowers should reassess their worthiness, understand the risks associated with debt, and make informed financial decisions.

Here are some key considerations to note before borrowing, as drawn from different resources:

Is loan your best option?

Before seeking a loan, carefully assess whether your financial difficulties stem from a genuine need for capital or simply a cash flow problem. If the latter, explore strategies to improve cash flow, such as incentivising early payments from customers. Furthermore, evaluate if a loan aligns with your business objectives. A comprehensive business plan, which is often a lender’s requirement, is crucial for determining the necessity and appropriate size of a loan, and for clarifying how it will contribute to business goals.

Research Available Loan Options

Before applying, thoroughly investigate the different types of loans offered by banks and other financial institutions, paying close attention to interest rates and repayment terms. This research will empower small businesses to choose the loan product that best suits their specific requirements.

Check Credit Score and Gather Paper Work

Business financial statements, like a current profit and loss statement from the last three fiscal years, a cash flow statement, and your balance sheet. Additionally, personal and business income tax returns for the last three years, ownership and affiliations, including any other business you have a financial interest in and any partners in your business.

Prepare a Robust Business Plan

Lenders typically require a solid business plan before approving a loan, so small businesses should prepare a comprehensive plan outlining their current operations, future growth plans, and loan utilisation to demonstrate their repayment ability and increase approval chances.

Choose Right Lender

Businesses should carefully select a lender that meets their specific needs by researching and comparing loan products, interest rates, repayment terms, reputation, customer service, and lenders’ experience in supporting small businesses.

Understand Total Cost

A comprehensive understanding of loan costs is essential. Beyond the principal, borrowers must consider all associated expenses, such as interest, potential penalties, management fees, and any other hidden charges, as these can substantially impact the overall cost of borrowing.

Understand Interest Type

This can significantly impact a total loan cost. Simple interest is calculated only on the original loan amount, whereas compound interest is calculated on both the original amount and accumulated interest, potentially leading to a substantial increase in long-term loan costs.

Measure Default Consequences

Before committing to a loan, understand the consequences of defaulting on payments, including penalty fees and other potential issues that can arise from missing principal or interest payments to avoid unexpected complications.

Understand Collateral Release Terms

Review the process for reclaiming your pledged asset once the loan is fully repaid, ensuring you understand the terms before finalising the loan agreement.

Finally, before signing a loan agreement, prospective borrowers should consult a financial advisor, lawyer, or accountant to review the contract and determine the optimal borrowing amount and timeline.

Other Business Stories

Ibadan Travel Tourism Expo Announces Date for 2025 Edition

Charles Ajunwa

The organisers of Ibadan Travel and Tourism Expo, the unique selling point for destination marketing in Ibadan, have announced 16th and 17th April as dates for the 2025 edition.

According to the statement from the expo coordinators, Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, the expo which opens at 10a.m. daily, would gather travel and tourism industry stakeholders across Nigeria and beyond in Ibadan, the largest city in the sub-saharan of Africa, for the second Ibadan travel and tourism expo with the theme, ‘Enhancing Sustainable Tourism for Social and Economic Transformation’.

The two-day international platform which features activities such as tourism roundtable panel discussion, exhibition, networking and awards would take place at De Signature Tower, Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State.

It will bring together buyers, customers, airlines, travel tech, travel and tourism service providers, hospitality value chain, wildlife and ecotourism, media , financial institutions and others

ITTE coordinators further said, “Following the success of the 1st edition in 2024, attendees can expect a bigger and better event for the general public as we hope to showcase 30 exhibitors within the travel and tourism sphere. Many partners and brands are coming on board for the 2025 edition.

“The Expo is an open event and serves as a platform to connect with industry players, giving the needed market exposure of products and services to the target audience and industry decision makers,” they concluded.

Davido Partners GAC on Valentine Promo

Tosin Clegg

In the spirit of love and luxury, Afrobeats sensation, Davido and GAC Motor Nigeria have launched a special Valentine’s Day offer this February.

With the partnership, customers can enjoy an exclusive deal when they order using a special promo code. This timed offer has been described as the perfect opportunity for many to own and ride the powerful GS8 at an unbeatable price.

Known for his musical prowess and weighty discography, Davido has enjoyed a great deal of success in his illustrious career. From sold-out shows to number-one singles and albums on charts down to several admirable results he has truly earned his place as one of the greatest musical acts in the last decade across Africa and beyond.

He has also secured major endorsement deals with both local and international brands, leveraging his strong personal brand, credibility, and massive influence to drive visibility and consumer trust. With his image and reputation closely aligned with these brands, they benefit from increased recognition, engagement, and market expansion. His association not only enhances their current appeal but also ensures a sustainable and profitable future, making him a valuable asset in the world of brand partnerships.

As announced on his Instagram Page a few days ago he is partnering with GAC Motors Nigeria to offer an interesting deal this Valentine. He shared in his post that, “BIG NEWS, 001 Gang! I’m super excited to partner with GAC Motor to bring you the All-New GS8 SUV-a ride that’s all about power, luxury, and top-tier performance! And because it’s the month of love, l’ve got something special for my fans! Use my exclusive promo code “DavidoGAC” when you order, and enjoy a MIND-BLOWING DISCOUNT this February!”

LG Scales Up CSR at UNIBEN with Solar Borehole

Omolabake Fasogbon

Manufacturer of consumer electronics, LG Electronics has taken a significant step towards sustainable development in Nigeria by donating first ever solar-powered borehole to the University of Benin’s (UNIBEN).

The corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of the organisation would serve the institution with clean and uninterrupted water, while reducing its reliance on the national grid and associated costs.

Speaking at the inauguration of the project witnessed by key stakeholders, Corporate Marketing Manager of LG Electronics Nigeria, Mr. Paul Mba, stated that the investment was in furtherance of the company’s dedication to sustainable growth, community development and environmental conservation.

“We believe in using technology to improve lives. This donation is not just about providing water; it’s about creating a sustainable future where renewable energy plays a key role in meeting basic needs.

“We’re proud to donate our first solar-powered borehole to a Nigerian university, providing sustainable water access to the campus community.

“We hope it will be well-maintained, setting a precedent for future sustainability projects that support educational institutions in the region,” he stated.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, in his remark, described the intervention as a game changer in UNIBEN.

Omoregie represented by Chairman, Security Committee of UNIBEN, Prof. Fred Ekhaise added, “Access to clean water is essential for both academic and residential life, and having a solar-powered solution ensures reliability while promoting environmental responsibility. We deeply appreciate LG Electronics for this generous contribution.”

Initiative Tackles Work Stress with Couples’ Dinner

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Executive Director of QR Luxury Event, Olori Aderonke Erinle has stressed a growing need for stress relief and relationship maintenance, amid the daily struggle for livelihood.

Erinle, maintained that this was crucial to boost overall wellness, productivity as well as economic health.

She explained that it was for this reason that a forthcoming programme ‘Spice it Up’ was designed to enable couples unwind, bond and stay refreshed to become more productive for self and family, while contributing meaningfully to the economy.

The convener of the initiative further reiterated that the event slated for February 14, 2025, would be an evening of soulful music, and intimate moments, leaving couples to return to their personal and professional lives feeling refreshed and reconnected.

“Life’s daily demands often make it hard for partners to pause and reconnect. Recognizing the impact of work-related stress on relationships, ‘Spice It Up’ offers a dedicated space for couples to escape the daily grind and focus on each other”, she stated.

She hinted further at the developmental effects of the project to support the elderly in the country through raised fund at the function.

“All proceeds from the gala will be donated to the Adirondack Monolah Irile Foundation, supporting geriatric care and wellness for the aged. This adds another layer of meaning to the event, allowing attendees to contribute to a worthy cause while investing in their relationships,” she added.

FG Advised on Tech-Driven Solutions to Tackle Resource Shortage

Omolabake Fasogbon

An expert in accounting and financial development, Prof. Godwin Emmanuel Oyedokun has urged the Nigerian government to leverage disruptive technology to address growing challenge of resource scarcity.

Oyedokun while speaking at the University of Benin International Conference, recently, emphasised the transformative potential of these innovations to solve global issues, including climate change, and social inequality.

According to him, optimising these tools, such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT), however, requires that strong accountability frameworks are in place.

“Disruptive technologies have the potential to revolutionise industries by improving efficiency, inclusivity, and transparency,” he maintained.

Oyedokun went further to highlight how blockchain technology could bolster financial transparency and supply chain accountability, adding that AI and big data analytics can be relied on for seamless decision-making in both governance and corporate settings.

“IoT enables real-time environmental monitoring, which is crucial for sustainability efforts. By integrating these technologies into governance and business practices, we can significantly reduce corruption, improve regulatory compliance, and build public trust,” he added.

Acknowledging the challenges associated with these technologies, such as job displacement, ethical concerns, data security risks, and digital divide, Oyedokun called for inclusive innovation, regulatory reforms, and skill development to mitigate these risks.

“We must bridge the existing digital divide and ensure that technological advancements do not deepen existing inequalities. Policymakers, businesses, and civil society must collaborate to create an equitable and sustainable digital landscape,” he said.

He further recommended stronger regulatory frameworks, ethical AI development, and investments in green technologies to ensure that disruptive innovations align with sustainability goals and social responsibility.