Saraki Vows to Advance the Course of Orphans, Less Privileged

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki yesterday vowed that, he would continue to advance the course of orphans and less privileged people in the society through qualitative education.

Saraki said that the gesture would give them social inclusion and ensure that they have equal opportunities to succeed in life.

Saraki, a former Governor of Kwara State made this declaration in Ilorin yesterday during the distribution of educational supports to over 200 orphans and vulnerable children under the ABS Educational Support Foundation.

Among the supports offered by the foundation included the payment of tuition fees, school bags, writing materials and books.

Represented at the event by the Project Director of ABS Foundation, Mr. Musa Aliyu, Saraki stated: “The move is to assist the orphans to have access to quality education and provides social inclusion so as to assist them have equal opportunity to succeed in life.”

He added: “Apart from this, the support to the orphans and less privileged people in the state is to strengthen economic resilience by reducing the financial burden on families struggling to keep their children in school and to equip them with the tools and opportunities they need to become great in the nearest future.”

“Our endeavours are concentrated in several critical domains like healthcare, educational advancement, youth empowerment initiatives, sports development and leadership cultivation.

“Today is significant. We are here to officially launch a programme that provides educational support to over 200 orphans across Kwara State.

“The initiative is just one part of our broader commitment to education in Kwara State and across the nation.

“We recognise that access to higher education is equally important, which is why we have also launched various scholarship award programmes for brilliant but indigent students in tertiary institutions across the state.

“Just recently, we awarded scholarships to students from Kwara South senatorial district of the state and presented the second- phase scholarship award to students of Muhammad Kamaldeen University, Ilorin”.

The former governor noted that, “At the ABS Foundation, we believe that education is the most powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and transforming communities and this is why we remain committed to ensuring that children regardless of their background receive the education they deserve.

“To our beneficiaries here today, I want you to know that this support is not just an investment in your education but in your future.

“We expect you to enhance this opportunity with dedication and determination because knowledge you acquire will shape the leaders, innovation and change- makers of tomorrow”.

Also speaking at the event, the representative of Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria(FOMWAN), Alhaja Bilikis Oladimeji and representative of National Human Rights Commission(NHRC), Alhaja Hassanat Jiddah lauded the support of the foundation.

They said that, the gesture would no doubt boost the academic attainments of the orphans in the future.

They therefore, called on the beneficiaries to make use of the support so as to make them future leaders.