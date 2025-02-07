Polaris Bank Strengthens Partnership on Fight against Cancer

Polaris Bank, a leading retail digital bank and its long-standing non-government organisation (NGO) partner on reducing the mortality rate of breast cancer in Nigeria through awareness, screening, counselling, referral, education, enlightenment and advocacy, Care. Organisation. Public Enlightenment (C.O.P.E), have joined the global community in commemorating the World Cancer Day, restating their unwavering commitment and dedication to the fight against cancer in Nigeria.

Polaris Bank and C.O. P.E also used the occasion to celebrate their over 15 years of strategic partnership in the fight against breast cancer, spanning the days of the legacy institutions preceding Polaris Bank, which has culminated in significant milestones, tangible interventions and outcomes.

At a joint media briefing to commemorate this year’s World Cancer Day held in Lagos, at least 13 key interventions by Polaris Bank were spotlighted, even as the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of C.O. P.E., Mrs. Ebunola Anozie, acknowledged the bank for its exceptional passionate support and care for cancer patients and survivors in Nigeria.

Among the key interventions by Polaris Bank are; screening of over 22,000 women for breast cancer, including female staff, customers of the bank and members of the public through the bank’s cancer prevention intervention programme; and the purchase and donation of one-and-half acres of land with Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for the development and building of C.O.P.E permanent office complex to be designated as Polaris Cancer Centre of Excellence.

Other key interventions include the donation of three ultra-modern breast cancer screening machines, including a mobile screening machine to enhance quality diagnosis and clinical practices; sponsorship of treatment of over 30 indigent cancer patients; and hosting of a 10-km/6-km walk with over 3,100 participants in Lagos to draw public attention to the breast cancer scourge and advocating for healthy lifestyle through collaboration and partnership with C.O.P.E.

Polaris Bank has also hosted over 100 cancer survivors to end-of-year party to enable them draw strength from lessons through experience sharing, with pledge to give more support for their welfare; donated a dedicated and fully-equipped cancer screening room at C.O.P.E; donated large quantity of prosthesis (artificial breast bra) for cancer survivors to enhance their self-esteem and confidence; as well as instituted monthly breast cancer screening exercise in the last three years where the Bank’s female staff and customers and members of the public get the opportunity for free breast cancer screening at C.O.P.E corporate office.

The bank in its determined commitment to ensuring reduction in reported cases of cancer in Nigeria has also supported C.O. P.E through increased awareness and advocacy especially during the months of February to October every year; just as it has consistently encouraged staff of the Bank to commit their time and resources as well as engaging in volunteering by serving in health-related activities especially in areas of cancer advocacy and administrative support for relevant NGOs in the space.

Other areas of intervention include full sponsorship of C.O.P.E delegates to a global Cancer Conference in United States, while Polaris Bank remains till date, C.O.P.E’s single largest, long term dedicated financier and partner supporting its work for over 15 years.

Speaking on the bank’s interventions, Polaris Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Kayode Lawal, stated: “Cancer of any type is a serious health burden globally. At Polaris Bank, we believe that every Nigerian deserves a chance to live a healthy life, and more importantly, we are passionate about alleviating the suffering of the vulnerable in our society. This is why we are committed to supporting breast cancer advocacy in Nigeria – to empower women, save lives, and make a meaningful difference in our communities.’’

Represented by the bank’s Group Head, Customer Experience and Value Management, Mrs. Bukola Oluyadi, who also oversees Sustainability, Lawal assured the people that Polaris Bank would not relent in its fight against cancer in Nigeria, as well as doing all that is possible to support cancer patients and survivors.

“At Polaris Bank, we care about the well-being of our staff, customers, and communities. We are committed to supporting cancer patients and survivors in Nigeria by continuing to partner with C.O. P.E, thereby enabling many more people to access quality health, and promoting health, hope and healing,’’ he added.

Also at the event was Polaris Bank’s Acting Group Head, Brand Management and Corporate Communications, Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa, 15 other staff members of the bank and other invited guests.

Founder/CEO of C.O.P.E, Mrs. Anozie, emphasised that early detection and screening are the most effective ways to reduce the cancer burden. She urged both women and men over the age of 40 to make it a habit to undergo annual medical check-ups. Additionally, she encouraged women to get screened, saying that the optimal time for screening should be at least a week after their menstrual cycle.

She said cancer was on the increase due to several factors, including lifestyle, processed food, change in the ecosystem and genetic factors, while warning that cancer does not discriminate based on age, gender or social status. She stated that the fight against cancer must be a collective one, and which informed the global theme for this year’s World Cancer Day, which is “United by Unique.’’

Anozie, supported by a member of the Board of Trustees of C.O.P.E, Mrs. Folasade Anozie, stated that the journey of the NGO started almost 30 years ago and expressed gratitude to Polaris Bank and other donors for their support to the organisation, saying without their support, the vision she birthed to reduce cancer mortality among Nigerians based on her shared experience, would not have become a reality.

“To our donors and partners, including our incredible long-term partner Polaris Bank, I say a big thank you. Your unwavering support has made a difference in the lives of many women in Nigeria, given many a fighting chance and restored hope. Your generosity has been a lifeline for so many who otherwise would have had no access to quality breast health care,’’ she asserted.

Anozie further underscored the need to bring down the rising number of cancer cases saying one out of every 12 women likely to have cancer is still a problem, even as she called for more support and care for patients and survivors, increased research, funding, and advocacy.