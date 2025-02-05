  • Wednesday, 5th February, 2025

Umaru Lauds Tinubu For Signing North Central Development Commission Bill

Nigeria | 59 minutes ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, representing Akwanga/Nasarawa Egbon/Wamba Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State, Hon. Jeremiah Umaru, Wednesday hailed President Bola Tinubu for signing the bill creating the North Central Development Commission (NCDC). 

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, had on Tuesday during plenary announced that President Tinubu assented to the North Central Development Commission Bill, 2024. 

The bill seeks to strengthen the economy and infrastructural development of the North-central geopolitical zone.

Hon. Umaru, who sponsored the bill at the House of Representatives, had recommended Lafia for the siting of the commission’s Headquarters.

The elated federal lawmaker described the president’s assent to the bill as a welcome development in view of the expected strategic role in developing the region in particular and Nigeria in general. 

Umaru particularly commended the role of the Nasarawa State Governor, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, the Speaker and members of the parliament for their support in ensuring that the bill is signed, adding that the development will enhance regional equity as well as sustainable development. 

He said: “I want to appreciate Mr President for signing into law the North Central Development Commission Bill. 

“I appreciate His Excellency, the Chairman of the North Central Government’s Forum and the Governor of Nasarawa State. Mr. Abdullahi A. Sule and other North-central governors for the massive and encouragements throughout the process.

“I want to thank Mr Speaker and leadership of the House for the massive support to the Bill, the members from the North-central geopolitical region for the co-sponsorship and support of the bill.

“I also thank members of the conference committee from the House for the adoption of the headquarters of the commission in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Rules and Business Committees of the National Assembly and the legal unit for the speedy, timely and professional job.

“The commission will focus on real development for the region by harnessing the Niger and Benue Basins, other resources and potentials. The entire people of the North-central region are deeply grateful and appreciative.”

