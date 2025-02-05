Related Articles

The Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, has commended the Coca-Cola System, comprising the Coca-Cola Company and the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), for its investment in the Packaging Collection Hub to address the waste collection challenge in Nigeria.

Enoh stated this while delivering his remarks at the inauguration of the hub in Apapa, Lagos, recently.

Enoh, the special guest of honour at the ceremony, described the Coca-Cola System’s establishment of the packaging collection hub as a bold step that would redefine Nigeria’s industrial landscape. An industrial landscape where manufacturing meets sustainability and industry produces output and impact.

“Establishing this hub by the Coca-Cola System, comprising Coca-Cola Nigeria and the Nigeria bottling partner of CCHBC, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, marks an important moment in our national industrial journey.

“It demonstrates what happens when industries rise beyond profit and embrace responsibility to the environment for job creation,” he said.

The Minister affirmed that the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, was unwavering in its commitment to achieving its mandates, including strengthening industrial clusters, deepening local production and backward integration and creating a self-sustaining industrial ecosystem that is globally competitive. He lauded the Coca-Cola System for investing in the hub and proving that manufacturing can be a force for good.

“Let the world know—Nigeria is not waiting for an industrial revolution. We are building it. Waste is no longer waste—it is a resource, an economic asset, and a tool for wealth creation. “The age of reckless extraction and waste is over. The new industrial economy is circular, regenerative, and smart.

“If an industry does not recycle, it will soon become obsolete. If a manufacturer does not embed sustainability, it will lose relevance. That is why this initiative is so powerful. It ensures that waste is no longer waste—it is raw material, it is opportunity, it is industry,” a statement quoted him to have said.

He stressed further that the hub would enable a new industrial value chain in which plastic is not discarded but repurposed, collectors are not sidelined but empowered, and businesses become more resilient by being more responsible.

Enoh also expressed excitement at the number of jobs the hub will create and the countless others in the recycling value chain.

According to him, the Coca-Cola system has demonstrated through its action that the industrial Nigeria we look forward to is possible.

“This is the blueprint for the future: industries that innovate, manufacturers that take responsibility, and a government that enables prosperity through smart policies,” he added.