Chery, Carloha Strengthen Partnership with Nigeria to Drive Innovation

Bennett Oghifo

The Head of the Chinese Consulate in Nigeria, Consul General Yan Yuqing, has applauded Chery and Carloha for their remarkable progress in advancing technological developments in Nigeria and Africa.

She gave this commendation when she met with senior executives from Carloha led by Mr Zhao Qiang, Sales Director of Carloha Company, the exclusive national distributor for Chery vehicles in Nigeria.

According to a statement by Carloha, “This pivotal meeting marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between Nigeria and Chery, a globally respected Chinese automotive brand and the number one exporter among Chinese manufacturers with a 26-year legacy of excellence.”

Consul General Yan applauded Chery’s remarkable progress in global markets, highlighting its role as a trailblazer in the automotive sector. Chery’s commitment to innovation aligns with the “Belt and Road” Initiative, driving economic growth and advancing technological development. She expressed optimism about the potential for Carloha to deepen its roots in Nigeria, encouraging the company to enhance its local presence through cutting-edge technologies, quality services, and impactful community-driven activities.

Mr Zhao Qiang reaffirmed Carloha’s dedication to empowering Nigerian communities by offering reliable, affordable, and innovative mobility solutions.

He emphasised that Chery is committed to building stronger bilateral trade between Nigeria and China. With a focus on high-quality vehicles tailored for the Nigerian market, Carloha aims to redefine consumer expectations with products that are safe, practical, and accessible.

This collaboration is not just about vehicles; it is a step towards creating local opportunities. With 60% of Carloha’s management team being Nigerian and an emphasis on training and upskilling local talent, the partnership symbolises Carloha’s investment in the people of Nigeria. Furthermore, the company is actively contributing to environmental sustainability by introducing electric vehicles and promoting eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Chery and Carloha are not just selling cars; they are building dreams, one innovative step at a time. From its expansive Lagos showroom to its customer-first 6-year warranty and service programmes, Carloha is setting new standards for service and trust in the automotive industry.