Katsina Woos NGX, to Raise Capital to Finance Key Projects 

Kayode Tokede

The Katsina State Governor, Mr. Dikko Radda, yesterday expressed the state government’s determination to partner with the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc and investors on the need to drive investments in critical sectors such as infrastructure, power, agriculture, health, among others.

Speaking to the capital market community at the ‘Closing Gong’ ceremony in Lagos, the Governor who came with some state delegation, emphasized on his administration’s dedication to raise capital market instruments to drive economic growth and development.

The visit symbolizes the beginning of a strategic partnership focused on unlocking investment opportunities, fostering financial inclusion, and driving sustainable economic development in Katsina State through the capital market.

“Katsina State is poised for accelerated economic transformation, and partnerships with institutions like NGX Group are essential in realizing our vision.

“We are keen on exploring Sukuk bonds, infrastructure bonds, and green bonds to finance key projects, attract investment, and create economic opportunities within the state.

“By deepening our engagement with the capital market, we can unlock funding for critical infrastructure, drive industrialization, and generate employment for our people,” Governor Radda affirmed.

Welcoming the Governor and his delegation, Group Chairman of NGX Group, Dr. Umaru Kwairanga commended Governor Radda’s administration for its forward-thinking policies, particularly the launch of the Katsina State Development Plan.

He highlighted the crucial role of the capital market in mobilizing investment and securing long-term financing for critical projects.

“The strategic roadmap set by Katsina State reflects a strong commitment to structured and sustainable development. The capital market serves as a vital enabler, providing access to financing that will drive industrialization, infrastructure development, and overall economic prosperity,” Kwairanga added.

Also speaking at the event, Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group, Mr. Temi Popoola restated the Group’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s capital market landscape through innovation and technology.

“We are building an Exchange that extends beyond traditional securities trading. By leveraging technology, we are enhancing market accessibility, attracting capital, and creating new investment opportunities.

“Our goal is to develop a dynamic, inclusive, and globally competitive capital market that supports national and subnational economic growth,” Popoola stated.

Adding voice, CEO of NGX, Mr. Jude Chiemeka reiterated the Exchange’s role in supporting state governments with market-driven financial solutions.

“The Exchange remains committed to working closely with subnational governments to structure tailored financial instruments that align with their development priorities.

“We have the expertise and resources to facilitate seamless access to capital, ensuring that Katsina State can effectively fund transformative projects,” Chiemeka noted.