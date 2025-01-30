Isoko North LGA Bans Market Unions in Delta

Following persistent outcry by residents of Isoko North Local Government Area(LGA) of Delta State against arbitrary increase of prices of food stuffs, apartment rental, motorbike charges and other items by unions, the Executive Chairman of the LGA, Hon Godwin Ogorugba, has announced a ban on market unions.

The ban was announced during a meeting with traders from Ozoro at the Isoko North Council Chamber yesterday.

Hon. Ogorugba expressed concern over the increasing cost of goods and rents, stressing that he would not stand by and watch certain individuals make life difficult for the people of Isoko North.

According to Ogorugba, “We will be sending an executive bill to the legislative arms that will block every exploitation of traders. The practice of demanding payment to a union before allowing a business to operate must end. This will bring about free trading.”

The chairman further explained that the council’s decision to revoke the lock-up shops in the market is part of an effort to eliminate third-party interference. He clarified that the goal is to hand over these shops directly to the traders, ensuring that those with no legitimate business in the market can no longer take advantage of their connections to secure spaces and lease them, sometimes their children even claiming them as inheritance of supposed government property.

Ogorugba also assured the traders that his government is committed to addressing their needs and improving conditions for the people of Isoko North. He noted that the actions of multiple unions, especially landlords and agents have contributed to the rising cost of living in Ozoro, making it increasingly difficult for residents to afford basic services like apartment rentals and many others.

The move reflects the chairman ongoing commitment to supporting local traders and ensuring a fair, transparent and sustainable market environment.

Also, the President General of Ozoro Progressive Union (OPU), Odio Berkley Eloviano Asiafa, has lent his support to Ogorugba’s decision to clamp down on market unions in Isoko North LGA, saying this time around the ban would be effective since similar bans had been put in place before but the market unions have been defiant.

“In November alone, we touched the Tomatoes and Pepper Sellers Association in the market,” he said. “We even arrested the leaders took them to the Divisional Police Headquarter. They even paid N100,000 as damages to a lady they forced out of the market.

“Early this month, we invited the Fresh Fish Sellers Association to Opute Hall. More than 100 women & girls came for that meeting. My EXCO and I read the same riot act to them. But according to them, their union was formed so as to assist themselves in times of burial ceremonies, birthdays and marriages. They even went to the palace to confirm from the King about the ban,” he added.

Asiafa said the Vice Chancellor of Southern Delta University (formerly Delta State University of Science and Technology), Ozoro, Prof. Jacob Oboreh, is concerned about the rising cost of hostel accommodation in the town and has vowed to do something about it to ease pain of students. He also said a meeting was being planned with the commercial motorbike owners in February to see to reducing the cost of transportation in the community.

Asiafa pleaded for the assistance of all, saying only the LGA chairman and OPU could not do it alone, adding, “We need all hands on deck, please. These traders in the market are our mothers, sisters, daughters and our wives.”